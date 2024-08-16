GUILLERMO BRINKMANN APPOINTED AS NEW COO OF SEIDOR NORTH AMERICA TO DRIVE GROWTH AND STRENGTHEN THE TEAM IN THE US

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIDOR, a global technology consultancy with a presence in 45 countries, has announced the appointment of Mr. Guillermo Brinkmann as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SEIDOR North America for the Enterprise Business division. In his new role, Guillermo will reinforce SEIDOR's team in the United States, which is key to the company's expansion and consolidation in this strategic market. Brinkmann will report directly to the CEO of SEIDOR North America, Mr. Rodolpho Cardenuto.

GUILLERMO BRINKMANN APPOINTED AS NEW COO OF SEIDOR NORTH AMERICA

With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, Guillermo has distinguished himself as a senior technology leader, known for building and managing high-performing teams globally. His career includes a 17-year tenure at SAP, where he held multiple leadership roles. Most recently, he served as SAP Global Head of Public Cloud GTM for the Partner Organization, leading the global adoption of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, with a special focus on the GROW with SAP offering, aimed at driving new customer acquisition in the midmarket segment.

Previously, Guillermo was Chief Partner Officer for SAP Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), where he played a key role in developing and supporting SAP's ecosystem in the region, helping thousands of customers in their digital transformation. He also led the LAC North Market Unit as President, overseeing operations in countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Central America, and the Caribbean, and previously as President of the LAC South region.

Before joining SAP, Guillermo Brinkmann held top executive positions at key industry players such as AVAYA, Keylab, and Keydata. He holds both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Computer Science from Argentina's Universidad de Belgrano (in Buenos Aires). Additionally, he earned a master's degree in Software Engineering from the same institution.

"With his professional background, Guillermo Brinkmann will bring a valuable perspective and is an ideal complement not only to our top management team but also to our vision," said Rodolpho Cardenuto.

Guillermo said, "I am honored to begin the next chapter of my career with this world-class team and excited about the opportunity to contribute to SEIDOR's growth in the United States. I look forward to joining the group and lending my experience and leadership to SEIDOR's operations."

At SEIDOR NA, Brinkmann's experience and leadership will be key to driving growth plan by expanding market presence and consolidating recurring revenue streams, a crucial component for long-term success.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483002/GUILLERMO_BRINKMANN_COO_SEIDOR.jpg

SOURCE SEIDOR