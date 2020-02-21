Guillermo Grey's New Book Rojo, Is An Insightful Read Of Friendship, Life, And Redemption In Truth
Feb 21, 2020, 06:00 ET
HUNTINGTON PARK, California, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Guillermo Grey said this about his book: "What God did was perfect, he gave different ways of living and being, and thus giving the opportunity to change and understand others. This story is about three friends and a teacher who teaches them life principles in their own way, a conscience that makes them always reflect. This is a book of respect before the different ways of thinking, believing and respect when you choose your way of living and spending time and this always gives you the opportunity to change before the loss of truth. Our characters always return to the right path because it is very easy to make mistakes. And in the end, the most important thing is to look for happiness in their lives and everyone does it differently. Because happiness does not equal in each person."
Published by Page Publishing, Guillermo Grey's new book Rojo will enlighten readers on the true essence of happiness and how it is uniquely defined by each individual.
