Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador Opened the COP26 Summit Announcing a New Marine Reserve for the Galapagos Islands

Gustavo Manrique, Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition stated, "This new marine reserve expands the current area in 60,000 new km2 and creates a corridor, which connects Ecuadorian waters with Costa Rican waters, thus creating a safe swimway where important endangered migratory species, such as sharks, whales, turtles and manta rays travel."

This new marine reserve will also serve as a living laboratory to conduct scientific research, which will allow a deeper understanding of the biosphere.

Marine reserves are well-known strategies to tackle climate change, thus allowing the ocean time to recover and keep offering benefits for humanity.

"Once more, Ecuador it's a pioneering force in environmental protection both in Latin America and worldwide. Today is a day that will remain in history for us, Ecuador, Galapagos and the world. We are not only preserving the future of our country but the entire humanity." Guillermo Lasso, president of Ecuador.

Ecuador is leading the actions to protect the biosphere, thus demonstrating the solid commitment of moving toward a true ecological transition, which allows the country sustainable and productive development.

SOURCE Ministerio del Ambiente, Agua y Transición Ecológica - Ecuador