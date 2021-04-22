Guinness Reimagines Coffee with New Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guinness is back with another nitrogenated creation, which is already a fan-favorite: Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer. As the brewers of the world's most popular nitro stout, Guinness is now combining everything you love about coffee and Guinness into one beer. Sweet-smelling with a distinct rich coffee aroma, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is the perfect balance of bitter and sweet with a roast coffee flavor. Brewed using cold brew coffee extract and coffee flavors, it has a rich, smooth and creamy palate with hints of espresso, chocolate and caramel.

"Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is a welcome addition to the Guinness family, and the response so far has been incredible," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. "Now that it's officially iced coffee season, we're excited to give consumers a coffee-forward beer to enjoy during their spring and summertime occasions."

Guinness has consistently proven that no one does nitro beer better. Pioneered in 1959 as the first nitrogenated beer, the legendary Guinness Draught instantly became the best-selling Guinness beer worldwide. At 4% ABV, Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is best enjoyed straight from the can or poured into a clean glass to fully activate the widget inside the can. The widget infuses nitrogen into the beer upon opening and re-creates the signature surge and settle effect you get from a Guinness Draught on tap or in a can.

Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is a permanent addition to the Guinness portfolio and began appearing on U.S. shelves in March, with expansion now happening nationwide. Each pack contains four 14.9 fl. oz. cans, with a suggested retail price of $9.99. While it is expected to slowly start rolling out to other countries over the next 12-18 months, the U.S. is now the first market to be able to enjoy this new offering.

Guinness has long been at the forefront of innovation, and today the brewers in both Dublin and Baltimore continue to use their creativity to brew all styles of beer. Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer is the latest release from the St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, and back across the pond is the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Maryland, home to Guinness Baltimore Blonde and experimental Guinness beers in the U.S.

To keep up with the latest news from Guinness, follow @GuinnessUS on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. As with all legendary beers from Guinness, please remember to drink like a brewer and savor Nitro Cold Brew Coffee beer…responsibly.

