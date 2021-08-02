Guinness World Record Holder and Influencer, Dark Joseph Ravine, starts "Kindness for Success" Movement

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Kindness for Success" is a trademark created by Dark Joseph Ravine to raise awareness about bullying, pain, and suffering. As a Guinness World Record holder, who once peaked five million redemption arcade tickets from Dave and Buster's, Ravine would like to change people's lives for the better by creating a non-hostile environment that will positively impact the lives of people for future generations.

Dark Joseph Ravine (Kindness for Success)

With over half a million followers on Instagram (@realdjr), Ravine launched his new online store which has quality items, ongoing giveaways, free items for purchases, and more amazing promotions. Prices are affordable worldwide so that everyone can purchase. Partial business proceeds will go to charity. Help support his kindness movement by visiting www.kindnessforsuccessbydjr.com.

Giveaways are not new to Ravine who, in the past three years, did worldwide giveaways on social media and communicated with his fan base giving away hundreds of prizes to show his kindness which led to even more success over time.

When asked why he is so passionate about raising awareness about bullying, Ravine stated, "Being a victim of bullying myself, I do not want anyone else going through it, especially kids because they are our future. I hope Kindness for Success will make a difference."

Ravine also points out how eye-opening the research surrounding kindness is. Researchers noted that overall happiness levels amongst those involved in performing kindness acts increased in just seven days. A simple act of kindness can go a long way, and it can help reduce stress, strengthen relationships, and enhance feelings of capability.

Ravine has felt more of a calling than ever before to make a positive difference in people's lives. He hopes to help as many people as he can, especially children. He says, "When kids learn kindness when they are young, it leads them to think about others and not just themselves."

By making such an impact on children early in their development with Kindness for Success, Ravine knows how crucial his work is to help the next generation be compassionate, caring individuals who do not tolerate bullying in any environment. "The time has come to make a difference. Let's do this," Ravine said.

Contact:

Contact Name: Joseph Cohen

Contact Phone Number: 647-229-2434

Contact E-mail: [email protected]

Website URL: https://kindnessforsuccessbydjr.com/

SOURCE Kindness for Success