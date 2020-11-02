Guinness World Record Ring The Divine - 7801 Brahma Vajra Kamalam to go for auction online from 13th November to 22nd November, 2020

The creator of the Ring, Kotti Srikanth says, "I am very honoured and thankful to the Guinness World Records for recognizing my passion to create unique pieces of art in jewellery. I am pleased to share this success and offer this masterpiece The Divine 7801 for an online auction globally. Furthermore, I wish to donate 10% of the proceeds towards charity."

Bidding process

Registrations are invited on the website www.thedivine7801.com. On completion of the registration, a URL, user id and password for the auction will be sent to the registered bidder. The auction will be in real-time for all the bidders with valid user id and password.

About The Divine 7801 – Brahma Vajra Kamalam

The name of the ring is inspired from Brahma Kamalam, a rare Flower found in the Himalayas. Diamond is called as Vajra in Sanskrit and Telugu. The flower was chosen as design of The Divine Ring as it is a common offering for worship in the most natural and purest form. All the diamonds used in this ring are certified conflict free natural diamonds. The ring was conceptualized in September 2018 and it took about 11 months of dedicated artistic effort and craftsmanship for its completion. It has a total of six layers, out of which five layers have eight petals each and the sixth top layer has six petals with three pollens in the centre.

For further queries, please contact:

Nandini Sharma

Autotelic Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9820756993

Avadh Agarwal

Autotelic Communications

Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Phone: +91 9653643049 / 9167241531

SOURCE The Diamond Store by Chandubhai