GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Fastest Marathon Distance in Relay Achieved by Kansas City's Top Sprinters

"We are so proud of our runners and volunteers," said event co-organizers Joe Ratterman and Phil Ratterman. "Everyone came out ready to give it their best, and the results speak for themselves. We are also extremely grateful to our corporate and individual mile sponsors for their support and encouragement to tackle this huge project."

The event organizers raised over $58,000 to be split between two local charities, Hope Faith Ministries and The Global Orphan Project. Corporate sponsors supporting the event were successful businesses in the Kansas City area and include Cboe Global Markets, Mariner Wealth Advisors, C2F0, Garry Gribble's Running Sports, Bob Hamilton Plumbing, and Crown Realty.

Sandy Ratterman, Executive Director of Hope Faith Ministries, said, "This was truly an incredible event to help with and watch happen. Our board, staff and clients are very grateful to have been one of the recipients to benefit from this wonderful achievement. The money raised will help us to continue our mission of Answering God's call to serve those experiencing homelessness in the Kansas City area."

"On behalf of everyone at GO Project, we are honored to be a beneficiary of this event," said Mike Fox, Founder of The Global Orphan Project. "The radical generosity of all those who contributed to this event will go a long way in supporting our mission to care for vulnerable kids and families around the world and right here in the Kansas City area."

