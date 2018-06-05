GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for the Fastest Marathon Distance in Relay Attempt Planned by Kansas City's Top Sprinters

"We have been hard at work recruiting top athletes from local high schools and universities over the last 6 weeks," said event co-organizers Joe Ratterman and Phil Ratterman. "We have been blown away by the talent and athletic capabilities of the over 100 runners that have registered for the event so far."

Interested athletes can register at the event's website (https://FastestMarathonEver.com).

The event organizers have raised $54,000 so far to be split between two local charities, Hope Faith Ministries and The Global Orphan Project. Corporate sponsors supporting the event are civic-minded businesses in the Kansas City area and include Cboe Global Markets, Mariner Wealth Advisors, C2F0, Garry Gribble's Running Sports, Bob Hamilton Plumbing, and Crown Realty.

Ed Tilly, CEO and Chairman of Cboe Global Markets, said, "We're excited to be a sponsor of this event, which promises to be a high-energy, ground-breaking evening for Kansas City. We're hoping to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, but supporting two exceptional Kansas City charities is the ultimate win."

"Crown Realty is honored to be a part of such an exciting and unique athletic event," said Gary Hosack, CEO of Crown Realty. "Being a family-based real estate company, it is great to be able to support charities that help people that are without what we cherish the most; family and home."

Athlete check-in will be from 4:30 - 5:30pm on Friday June 15th, and the pre-race program will begin at 6pm that evening. A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS adjudicator will be on-site to oversee the relay. The event is free and open to the public and spectators are welcome.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guinness-world-records-title-for-the-fastest-marathon-distance-in-relay-attempt-planned-by-kansas-citys-top-sprinters-300658954.html

SOURCE The Fastest Marathon Ever

Related Links

http://FastestMarathonEver.com

