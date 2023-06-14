GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "Largest human image of a human chromosome" set by a Romanian medical company

  • The event took place at the highest inhabited point in Romania - the Omu Hut, at an altitude of 2507m;
  • It is the first and largest mountain expedition in the world to bring together such a large number of medical professionals;

BUCHAREST, Romania, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, organised on Saturday, June 10, the largest medical expedition to Omu Peak setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "Largest human image of a human chromosome". Nearly 800 doctors, nurses, psychologists, pharmacists and other medical and support staff formed on the top of the mountain the largest human image of a human chromosome in the colors of the Romanian national flag.

"On the cliff of Omu Peak, near the oldest stone hut in Romania, at an altitude of over 2500 m, our colleagues wrote history. It turned out that no dream is too big for us, and an amazing number of medical professionals believed in it, all volunteered for it. We overcame the weather challenges, we overcame physical limitations and together we broke a world record.", said Nicolae Marcu, Director of Health and Operations at MedLife.

The safety of all participants has been a top priority for the organisers. Therefore, a group of 40 professional guides, experienced people who have coordinated countless national and international expeditions, led by David Neacșu, the mountaineer who led the first all-Romanian expedition to Everest in 2003, accompanied the participants of the medical expedition to Omu Peak. Among the other famous names who accompanied the expedition were Horia Colibășanu and Marius Gane, perhaps the most successful Romanian climbers to reach peaks above 8000 m.

Despite the erratic weather, 756 medical and support personnel reached the summit. Guinness World Records representative, Pravin Patel, who climbed the route to Omu Peak, confirmed the record for the largest image of a human chromosome. The previous record was set in 2019 and belonged to a group of 415 people from India.

"I am grateful to have been part of this officially amazing experience. There are a number of conditions that need to be met for this record and you have succeeded in breaking the original record by creating the largest human image of a human chromosome," said Pravin Patel, Guinness World Records representative, when presenting the certificate.

