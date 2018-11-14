Guitar Center Acquires Illinois-Based Tunnel Vision Technology Inc. (TVTI) as Part of Its Business Solutions Group

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guitar Center, the world's largest musical instrument retailer, announces the acquisition of Chicago and Bannockburn, Illinois-based audio & video integration firm Tunnel Vision Technology Inc., (TVTI). The announcement was made by Ron Japinga, Guitar Center Chief Executive Officer and further exemplifies the company's ongoing commitment to growth and expansion in the coming years. TVTI is the latest addition to GC's Business Solutions Group, which added San Francisco Bay Area-based Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG) to its portfolio last year. With the addition of TVTI, Guitar Center's Business Solutions Group will now offer its extensive system design and integration services to commercial and residential customers in the Midwest.

Under the direction of Doug Carnell, Guitar Center Vice President of Business Solutions, the company has been carefully looking for and evaluating such opportunities. Carnell remarked, "For the last year, Guitar Center has been looking to bring in unique and trusted design & system integration firms that are seeking a like-minded strategic business partner focused on the opportunities in the B2B integration sector. With TVTI, we have found such a firm."

David Welles, TVTI President, stated, "We are glad to be part of the Guitar Center organization and look forward to help grow the Business Solutions Group. TVTI has always based our business on providing our clients with the right advice, the right products, the right pricing and unparalleled customer service. Doug and the Business Solutions Group share that philosophy, and working closely together we will be able to broaden our approach to these goals. It's a win-win situation for everyone."

Founded in 1999, and with offices in Chicago and Bannockburn, Illinois, TVTI is an award-winning custom audio & video system integration firm serving the residential and commercial market sectors. With a staff of over 35 employees, TVTI offers personal and comprehensive in-house project management, audio / video design, installation, programming, IT, and 24-hour service to ensure clients the highest level of service.

"The Business Solutions Group is a cornerstone of our current strategic plan to grow Guitar Center's B2B services," said Ron Japinga. "Business-to-business has always been an important sector for GC, and our current model, including the recent acquisition of AVDG, provides a highly bolstered set of resources and boots on the ground as we partner with established firms nationwide. We are excited to add TVTI to this roster, and we are continuing to look at other opportunities in key markets."

