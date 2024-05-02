Guitar Center Inducts Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. Into RockWalk

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary Clark Jr. into the esteemed ranks of Guitar Center's RockWalk inductees. His extraordinary talent and contributions to music make him a perfect fit for this honor," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. "Gary's induction is a testament to his incredible impact on the world of music, and we were pleased to celebrate his achievements at this year's ceremony. His handprints are a prestigious addition to Guitar Center's RockWalk, alongside the legends who have shaped the industry."

The RockWalk ceremony made a return to the city of Los Angeles after six years. Renowned Los Angeles broadcast music journalist Nic Harcourt hosted the memorable evening and presented Gary Clark Jr. with the prestigious recognition.

"I am honored to be the latest inductee into Guitar Center's RockWalk," stated Gary Clark Jr., the celebrated musician and newest RockWalk honoree. "This recognition holds immense significance for me, as it not only reflects my unwavering dedication and love for music but also acknowledges the respect and admiration of my peers and fellow musicians, who I also equally love and admire."

Guitar Center's RockWalk is dedicated to honoring those artists who have made a significant impact and lasting contribution to the growth and evolution of Rock 'n' Roll, Blues and R&B. As the newest RockWalk inductee, Gary Clark Jr.'s handprints now reside alongside the handprints, signatures, and faces of other equally accomplished musicians and innovators such as Eric Clapton, George Martin, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Carlos Santana, Johnny Cash, Van Halen, AC/DC, Aerosmith, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, B.B. King, Stevie Wonder, Run-D.M.C., Maná, Linkin Park, and Queen, among numerous others.

Photo assets can be found here, video highlights reel here, and the RockWalk induction ceremony can be found here.

About Guitar Center RockWalk:

Guitar Center RockWalk is an industry-recognized historic pedestrian path dedicated to honoring the musicians and pioneers who have made a significant impact on music through exceptional talent, outstanding innovation or creative ingenuity with their chosen instruments. Located at the entrance of the flagship Guitar Center store on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, California, RockWalk was founded in 1985 with the induction of Remo Belli, Bill Ludwig Jr., C.F. Martin III, Jim Marshall, Robert Moog, Les Paul, Eddie Van Halen and Stevie Wonder. Since that first induction, over 150 notable musicians, producers, bands and manufacturers have been recognized. With concrete blocks bearing the signatures and handprints of these iconic industry personalities, this celebratory landmark has become a top attraction for fans from around the world.

For more information on Guitar Center's RockWalk, visit https://www.guitarcenter.com/rockwalk.gc .

About Gary Clark Jr.:

Gary Clark Jr. is a multifaceted musician recognized for his virtuosity as a guitarist, songwriter, and performer. With a career highlighted by four Grammy® Awards, Clark has continuously evolved beyond his blues roots to embrace a broader musical palette. His recent album, "JPEG RAW," explores new artistic depths, influenced by significant societal changes during the global pandemic. This album, Clark's fourth studio offering, integrates diverse genres such as R&B, soul, rock, hip-hop, jazz, and even African musical elements, showcasing his versatility and commitment to pushing musical boundaries. "JPEG RAW" is not only a reflection of personal and societal challenges but also an introspective journey through Clark's life experiences, aiming to resonate with themes of resilience and hope. His collaborations span across music legends and new artists, enriching his sound and expanding his impact in the music industry.

About Guitar Center:

Guitar Center is the leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs, and rentals in the U.S. With more than 300 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons, where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres, GC Repairs, an on-site maintenance and repairs service, and GC Rentals, a program offering easy rentals of instruments and other sound reinforcement gear. Additionally, Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 250 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors, parents and students, and Musician's Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit guitarcenter.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Edelman | [email protected]

SOURCE Guitar Center