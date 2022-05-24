Guitar Market recorded a 7.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Driven by Growing Popularity of Music-related Leisure Activities | Technavio

May 24, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The guitar market size is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The guitar market is the growing popularity of music-related leisure activities. People across the globe are opting for various leisure activities, such as music, traveling, and sports. These activities offer a break from their hectic and monotonous lifestyles. One of the leisure activities gaining popularity across the globe is learning to play musical instruments. People belonging to all age groups are gradually taking part in music-related leisure activities, such as playing guitar. Many parents are also encouraging their children to adopt music as their career or extracurricular activity for their overall development. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people is supporting the adoption of different musical instruments and their enrollment in music classes. In addition, the number of live music shows and those attending such shows is overgrowing across the world. This is further motivating people to adopt music as a career and encouraging them to learn to play different types of guitars. Thus, the growing popularity of music-related leisure activities across the world is likely to augment the growth of the global guitar market during the forecast period.
Guitar Market: Product Landscape
The guitar market share growth by the acoustic will be significant for revenue generation. The dominant share of this segment is attributed to the high adoption of acoustic guitars in developing countries. Acoustic guitars are designed so that they do not require any electric amplification for modulation or the projection of sound. Acoustic guitars have a hollow body that amplifies the string vibration and projects sound acoustically through the air. The demand for acoustic guitars is almost stagnant in developed markets, such as the US and the UK.
Guitar Market: Geographic Landscape
40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for guitar in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe regions. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for guitars, and the surging demand for designer guitars will facilitate the guitar market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
The guitar market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focussing on procuring high-quality raw materials and product-related R&D to compete in the market.
- C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.
- Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
- Gibson Brands Inc.
- HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.
- Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG
- Paul Reed Smith Guitars
- Rickenbacker International Corp.
- Schecter Guitar Research Inc.
- Taylor-Listug Inc.
- Yamaha Corp.
|
Guitar Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.14 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.50
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor-Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure Products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Acoustic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Acoustic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Acoustic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Electric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.2 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.
- 10.4 Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
- Exhibit 46: Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 47: Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 48: Fender Musical Instruments Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 49: Fender Musical Instruments Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Gibson Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Gibson Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Gibson Brands Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Gibson Brands Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Gibson Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 57: Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Karl Höfner GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.8 Paul Reed Smith Guitars
- Exhibit 60: Paul Reed Smith Guitars - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Paul Reed Smith Guitars - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Paul Reed Smith Guitars – Key News
- Exhibit 63: Paul Reed Smith Guitars - Key offerings
- 10.9 Rickenbacker International Corp.
- Exhibit 64: Rickenbacker International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Rickenbacker International Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Rickenbacker International Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Schecter Guitar Research Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Schecter Guitar Research Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Schecter Guitar Research Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Schecter Guitar Research Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Taylor-Listug Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Taylor-Listug Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Taylor-Listug Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Taylor-Listug Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yamaha Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Yamaha Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Yamaha Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Yamaha Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Yamaha Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 80: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
