Guitar Market to Grow by USD 1.84 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Popularity of Music Leisure Activities, AI's Role in Shaping the Market - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global guitar market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.02% during the forecast period. Growing popularity of music-related leisure activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing online retailing. However, long replacement cycle of guitars poses a challenge. Key market players include Armadillo Enterprises Inc., Astha Guitars, B.C. Rich LLC, C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., CorTek Corp., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., G and L Musical Instruments, Gibson Brands Inc., Godin Guitars, HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Kiesel Guitars, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., TAKAMINE GAKKI CO. LTD., Taylor Listug Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., and Yamaha Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global guitar market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Acoustic and Electric), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Armadillo Enterprises Inc., Astha Guitars, B.C. Rich LLC, C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., CorTek Corp., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., G and L Musical Instruments, Gibson Brands Inc., Godin Guitars, HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Kiesel Guitars, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., TAKAMINE GAKKI CO. LTD., Taylor Listug Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., and Yamaha Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global guitar market is undergoing a transformation due to shifting consumer behavior and the rise of online retailing. With technology advancing and digital platforms becoming more accessible, the guitar industry is leveraging online retail to expand its reach. Online shopping offers unmatched convenience for guitar enthusiasts, enabling them to browse, compare, and purchase guitars from home. This accessibility eliminates geographical restrictions and caters to a global customer base. Online platforms provide a diverse selection of guitar brands, models, styles, and price ranges. Buyers benefit from comprehensive product information, including specifications, features, customer reviews, and video demonstrations, enabling informed decisions. Manufacturers and boutique brands are adopting direct-to-consumer models, fostering direct customer engagement and loyalty. Customization options are available, allowing customers to design personalized guitars. Advanced technology, such as virtual and augmented reality, offers virtual try-before-you-buy experiences. Online retailers provide educational resources, tutorials, and forums for a sense of community. Price transparency and competition drive potential growth in the guitar market.

The guitar market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in music education programs in school curricula and global schools. Curriculum policies prioritizing music education have driven product demand. Musical bands and the adolescent population's interest in leisure activities fuel the market. Online retail platforms, such as E-commerce and Guitar Center, cater to this demand. Economies in Dubai and the UAE, with high internet penetration, are key markets. Digital music tools and the promotion industry, including online performances and virtual classes, are transforming music education. Households continue to invest in solid-body electric guitars, rock and metal bands, and live music shows. String instruments, including electric and acoustic guitars, remain popular. The piano, too, retains its place in music education. Commercial music schools and colleges are thriving. The market for musical instruments, including guitars, continues to grow.

Market Challenges

The guitar market caters to consumers who value the reliability and quality of branded guitars. Vendors prioritize durability in their designs, considering factors like extreme humidity and temperature that can affect wooden guitars. They use high-grade materials, such as wood and other raw components, to create lightweight and long-lasting instruments. Vendors invest in research and development to introduce innovative, durable materials and extend guitar lifespan. Acoustic guitars typically last ten years, while electric guitars can last up to 20-30 years. Replacement sales are common in commercial applications, but the long lifespan of guitars limits market growth. Guitar manufacturers offer product warranties and adhere to industry regulations to ensure durability. The long replacement cycle of guitars is expected to restrict the expansion of the global guitar market.

In the dynamic world of musical instruments, guitars hold a significant market share. With live music shows and various genres like rock and metal gaining popularity, the demand for both electric and acoustic guitars remains strong. Traditional retail stores like Guitar Center face competition from e-commerce platforms. Six-string instruments, whether hands are plucking acoustic rhythm or lead on an electric guitar, require amplification for optimal sound. Small amplifiers or PA systems are essential for increasing volume. Famous musicians' influence drives consumer interest, leading to increased sales. Digital tools like video conferencing, file sharing, and digital whiteboards have revolutionized music education, benefiting students and music schools. The premium segment caters to wood-based guitars, while competitors offer various features to stand out. Hobbies like playing guitar continue to thrive, with platforms like YouTube, apps, and cloud-based systems providing access to digital sheet music. Overall, the guitar market remains vibrant and evolving.

Segment Overview

This guitar market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Acoustic

1.2 Electric Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Acoustic- The Guitar Market is a thriving industry, with numerous businesses selling various types of guitars and related accessories. These businesses cater to the demands of guitar enthusiasts, musicians, and learners. They offer a wide range of products, from acoustic to electric guitars, amplifiers, strings, and more. Effective marketing strategies, competitive pricing, and excellent customer service contribute to the growth of these businesses. The market continues to expand, providing opportunities for new entrants.

Research Analysis

Discover the vibrant world of guitar markets, where the magic of live music shows comes alive through the strings of electric and acoustic guitars. As a six-stringed musical instrument, guitars have captured the hearts of musicians and music lovers alike, with their versatility and ability to create rhythm and lead parts in various genres like rock and metal. The guitar market is thriving, with e-commerce platforms and retail stores catering to consumers' needs. From small amplifiers to PA systems, guitarists can make their instrument louder and enhance its sound. Music schools and students fuel the demand, while famous musicians inspire new generations to learn and play. In today's digital age, technology has transformed the guitar market. Video conferencing, file sharing, instant messaging, digital whiteboards, and digital sheet music on platforms like YouTube have made learning and collaborating easier than ever before. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, the guitar market offers endless possibilities for exploration and expression.

Market Research Overview

Guitar market encompasses various string instruments, including electric and acoustic guitars, that cater to diverse music genres such as rock and metal. The market thrives on live music shows, fueled by the passion of musicians and music lovers. E-commerce and retail stores like Guitar Center are transforming the sales landscape, offering a wide range of guitars, from six-string acoustic to solid-body electric, and accessories. Musicians, students, and hobbyists use various tools like small amplifiers, PA systems, and pickups to make their instruments louder. Famous musicians have inspired consumer interest, leading to increased sales of guitars and musical instruments. Online music education platforms, including video conferencing, file sharing, digital whiteboards, and cloud-based systems, have revolutionized learning. Digital sheet music and apps provide convenience for musicians. YouTube and social media offer a global stage for performances and collaboration. The premium segment includes wood-based guitars, catering to the needs of professional musicians and collectors. Competition is fierce, with various players vying for market share. Demographic trends, such as the adolescent population's growing interest in music and leisure activities, drive product demand. Online retail platforms and commercial music schools have expanded access to music education, influencing curriculum policies and sales. Economies like Dubai and the UAE, with high internet penetration and a growing music industry, present significant opportunities for guitar market growth. Digital music tools and the promotion industry further fuel market expansion, enabling virtual classes, online performances, and collaboration.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Acoustic



Electric

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

