Guitar Star Joe Bonamassa Set To Perform First Ever Pay-Per-View Concert Giving Back To Musicians In Need

PRE-ORDER JOE'S NEW STUDIO ALBUM ROYAL TEA:

https://joeb.me/RoyalTea

It is not too late to purchase tickets to guitar legend Joe Bonamassa's career first pay-per-view global streaming concert event, broadcasting live from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on September 20th @ 4pm Eastern. Bonamassa will perform over 90 minutes of new music and old hits, and for the first time ever his new studio album, Royal Tea, in its entirety. The official album release date is set for October 23rd.

While 2020 has created enormous challenges for the music industry and musicians continue to struggle, Bonamassa has been laser focused on this issue, not only for himself, but for his fellow musicians by creating a platform for them to perform. Bonamassa's announcement of this special After Party Showcase gave the icon a way to continue to give back. Each ticket purchased will include a donation to Joe's nonprofit Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) and the Fueling Musicians Program, which to date has raised over $320,000 and has supported more than 190 touring musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The After Party Showcase will highlight some of the genre's most talented, emerging acts of this generation, and will feature over an hour of non-stop performances from artists including:

Ally Venable Band

The Cold Stares

Elles Bailey

Ida Mae

Jared James Nichols

Jontavious Willis

Katy Guillen & The Drive

Robert Jon & The Wreck

Southern Avenue

Tyler Bryant

Vanessa Collier

Donations received during the After Party Showcase will be used to continue the program's mission to assist touring musicians unable to make a living due to COVID-19. The After Party was created to share these talented artists with a whole new audience – an opportunity to increase exposure for certain acts during these difficult times. Joe has personally taken it upon himself to raise awareness and highlight talented musicians who otherwise would not be able to reach these fans due to touring cancellations.

Joe will hit the stage at 4pm Eastern / 3pm Central, broadcasting live worldwide. The Keeping The Blues Alive After Party Showcase will immediately follow Joe's concert performance. For more information and for tickets visit http://joeb.me/jbwa .

Tickets to the live pay-per-view event start at $20. Fans may also purchase a $35 ALL-ACCESS PASS. Offering fans the best value, the All-Access pass includes admission to the virtual concert on September 20th, the Royal Tea digital album available on October 23rd, and a 1-year pass to Bonamassa's on-demand video service. Bonamassa's video service includes 17+ concert releases from Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion, and Rock Candy Funk Party – available at any time on most devices.

As part of this unique concert event, fans also had the option to purchase a Commemorative VIP ticket giving them an experience they will never forget. VIP ticket holders will have their photo printed out and placed in a seat at the legendary Ryman Auditorium as part of Joe's audience for that special night. VIPs will also get a picture of Joe with his "audience" which will be sent to them via email to commemorate this special event. The VIP ticket holder's name will also be included in the credits at the end of the virtual concert, as well as in the upcoming DVD credits for this performance!

