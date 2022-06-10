Guitarist Justin Derrico (Pink, "The Voice") Launches Fishman's New Training Program for Seasoned Players

Fishman's new Artist Masters video series features lessons, gear tips, and inspiring stories from world-class musicians.

ANDOVER, Mass., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of "Learn to Play," Fishman continues its educational outreach to players with "Artist Masters." Some of the most exciting players in today's music scene will host this essential new series of one-hour master classes designed to inspire and inform players at all levels.

Fishman Artist Masters with Justin Derrico

The series debuted on June 2 with one of today's busiest players. Justin Derrico has been Pink's onstage axe-man for over a decade and has worked with some of the biggest names in music. A graduate of Musician's Institute in Los Angeles, Derrico is also the house-band guitarist on NBC's hit show "The Voice."

On his Artist Masters session, Derrico demonstrates how to play rock, pop, country, blues, and other styles and shows how to build a song from scratch. Viewers will also learn about Justin's journey from Charlottesville to Los Angeles to seek a record deal with his first band. Weaving together playing tips and lessons with tales of working on television and in the studio, Derrico's session is inspirational, informational, and lots of fun. Players can register for this free event at https://www.fishman.com/artist-masters/justin-derrico/

"We're thrilled to be able to collaborate with these incredible artists and bring their unique stories to our audience," says Chris DeMaria, Fishman's Head of Marketing. "The Artist Masters series will be empowering and engaging for beginners, advanced players, and everyone in between. Becoming a professional musician takes talent, dedication, determination, and luck, and we want players to know we've got their back."

Due in September, the next Artist Masters session will feature Isaiah Sharkey, the John Mayer sideman and solo artist. The series is the latest entry in Fishman's "Learn" educational initiative, which also includes the recently launched "Learn To Play" series for beginner players as well as "Gear Your Way" and "How To Buy," which focus on instruments and outboard gear.

For over 40 years, Fishman has been providing musicians with high-quality gear that empowers—and inspires—them to discover their own unique, authentic sound. Fishman's ongoing commitment to professional sound and quality has helped the company grow to become an industry leader in amplification, effects, and pickups for acoustic and electric instruments, MIDI control, and other product categories. Around the world and night after night, Fishman products are proudly played by musicians on stages big and small.

