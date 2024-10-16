GUITARIST MIYAVI NAMED AS THE CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DONNER MUSIC

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner is delighted to welcome MIYAVI as its new Creative Director. Starting from October 2024, the renowned guitarist will be responsible for the design and creative direction of Donner's various musical instrument lines. Donner and MIYAVI announced the appointment together at 2024 MUSIC CHINA expo on October 11th.

MIYAVI is a visionary artist. With his unique guitar playing style, MIYAVI has broken boundaries in various fields over the past two decades, expanding from music to film and fashion, never ceasing his exploration. The appointment of MIYAVI aligns with Donner's status as a music technology brand, further highlighting the brand's values of continuous innovation, exploration and discovery.

"When I was young, the guitar was a weapon to conquer the obstacles in my life. Now, it is a bridge between me and the world, allowing me to deliver my messages and express myself and my feelings," MIYAVI said. "At this point, it's not about technique but about how connected you are with your instrument. It doesn't have to be a guitar; it could be a keyboard, a pedal, a microphone, or a drum set. We use these instruments to express ourselves freely."

He continued, "When I visited Donner's headquarter and factory, I could feel how much the staff had dedicated themselves to their work and product-making. With Donner, there are many possibilities for me. The most exciting part is freedom. We can create something not only like a guitar or a pedal, but also something entirely different, as if it came from another planet. That's why, as the creative director, I truly believe in the potential and possibilities of those who work hard. As long as you have a pure spirit and a fire in your heart, you can go anywhere. I felt this at Donner. So, that's why I'm here, not only as a guitarist but as a musician and a creator. That's my mission in this role."

"I am thrilled to welcome MIYAVI back as our new Creative Director, following our successful collaborations at the 2023 Music China and in 2024 for Donner," said Yiming Wen, Donner's VP of Brand Marketing. "His innovative vision, extending beyond music, is sure to guide Donner into an exciting new era."

