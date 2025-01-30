Guitarist, Producer, and Regent Sound CEO Robert Johnson discusses his history with Jeff Beck's OXBLOOD Les Paul guitar, (which just sold for $1,315,708) & the 50th anniversary of Beck & Johnson playing together on the Rolling Stones' Black & Blue Sessions in Rotterdam.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In June of 1972, Robert Johnson purchased a 1953 Les Paul Gold Top guitar from a local Memphis music teacher. That guitar eventually became known as Jeff Beck's Oxblood Les Paul.

After purchasing the Les Paul, Johnson had John Evans, the former Boxtops keyboardist, modify the pickups & bridge & Tom Keckler spray painted the guitar at Strings & Things Music Store using auto-paint to match Johnson's 1960 Oxblood shoes.

Johnson did not like the color or the guitar & put the guitar on consignment.

On November 7th 1972, Johnson drove to Little Rock to see his friend Billy Gibbons & ZZ Top open a show for Beck, Bogart & Appice, all acquaintances of Johnson. Johnson sold Beck a 1967 Fender guitar in 1971 & had played a studio session with Beck previously in NYC.

Beck asked Gibbons & Johnson about any good guitars for sale. Johnson replied that he had seventeen, including the Oxblood Les Paul at Strings & Things.

Beck had a friend take him to Strings & Things the next day. Beck loved the Oxblood Les Paul & his manager bought it.

On January 31st 1975, Johnson saw Jeff Beck and the Oxblood Les Paul together. Johnson & Beck had both been invited to a recording session with The Rolling Stones in Holland, unaware that the other would be attending. Jagger invited Johnson & Richards invited Beck, neither told each other. Beck's primary guitar at the session was the Oxblood Les Paul. Beck & Johnson played on several tracks. Neither Johnson nor Beck could have imagined that the guitar would sell for 1.3 million dollars. Beck & Johnson played together for 2 days.

From 1970-1976, Johnson sold guitars to British & American Rock Stars including, Marc Bolan, Andy Powell & Ted Turner (Wishbone Ash), Leslie West, Ronnie Montrose & and over 100 guitars to Guitar Village & Top Gear in London.

Johnson is currently producing Billy Gibbons on the missing 1971 Albert King Stax record album, featuring the Muscle Shoals Swampers. Johnson is also remixing a live 1973 Lynyrd Skynyrd recording he engineered in Memphis. Both projects will be released by Regent Sound Records Summer 2025. Johnson is also working with Ann Wilson & Tanya Tucker.

