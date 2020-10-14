Guitars From Father of Country Music Jimmie Rodgers and Carter Family's Mother Maybelle Carter Among the Historic Instruments Coming Out to Play During BIG NIGHT (At the Museum)

The pandemic created a unique set of circumstances that allowed museum staff to safely remove historic instruments from exhibit cases and be played. For BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), instruments, artists and songs were carefully matched to highlight personal and artistic connections. These include:

Alison Brown plays Earl Scruggs's 1930 Gibson RB Granada banjo

Kane Brown sings a Randy Travis hit with accompaniment on Travis's Gibson J-185KOA guitar

Carlene Carter plays the 1928 Gibson L-5 guitar that belonged to her grandmother Maybelle Carter

Rodney Crowell pays tribute to songwriters Guy Clark and Boudleaux and Felice Bryant

Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris uses Boudleaux Bryant's 1961 Martin guitar to partner with Crowell on a Bryant classic

Miranda Lambert plays John Prine's David Russell Young custom-made guitar

Ashley McBryde plays Loretta Lynn's 1956 Gibson J-50 guitar

Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire pays homage to Patsy Cline

Tim McGraw plays Keith Whitley's C.W. Parsons acoustic guitar

Keb' Mo' plays the 1928 custom Weymann guitar that belonged to Jimmie Rodgers

Brad Paisley plays Don Rich's 1964 Fender Telecaster

Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs plays Bill Monroe's 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin

Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart plays Lester Flatt's 1950 Martin D-28 guitar

The War and Treaty pays tribute to Ray Charles

Dan Tyminski joins Paisley in performance, using Buck Owens's red, white and blue American acoustic guitar

Hank Williams Jr. plays Johnny Cash's customized Martin D-35S guitar

Stuart will host BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), with audio supervision by Dave Cobb.

ABOUT BIG NIGHT (At the Museum)

Debuting Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 8 p.m. CDT exclusively on the museum's official YouTube channel, BIG NIGHT (At the Museum) will present performances captured in the museum's galleries and performance venues while the museum was closed.

BIG NIGHT (At the Museum) will generate support for the museum and its work with exhibitions, collections preservation and educational programming. A closure of nearly six months due to COVID-19 caused significant loss of revenue for the museum, which was forced to cancel in-person educational events. During the program, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the museum through YouTube Giving.

More information can be found at www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.

