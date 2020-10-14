Guitars From Father of Country Music Jimmie Rodgers and Carter Family's Mother Maybelle Carter Among the Historic Instruments Coming Out to Play During BIG NIGHT (At the Museum)
Brad Paisley, Dan Tyminski and Lucinda Williams join previously announced music masters in a unique fundraising event benefitting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and hosted by Marty Stuart.
Oct 14, 2020, 08:15 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has revealed the pairings of musicians and historic instruments to be played and the legendary artists to whom tribute will be paid during the museum's upcoming fundraiser, BIG NIGHT (At the Museum). The museum also announced that Brad Paisley, Dan Tyminski and Lucinda Williams have been added to the lineup for the event, which premieres at 8 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, exclusively on the museum's official YouTube channel.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8793151-country-music-hall-of-fame-museum-big-night-at-the-museum/
The pandemic created a unique set of circumstances that allowed museum staff to safely remove historic instruments from exhibit cases and be played. For BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), instruments, artists and songs were carefully matched to highlight personal and artistic connections. These include:
- Alison Brown plays Earl Scruggs's 1930 Gibson RB Granada banjo
- Kane Brown sings a Randy Travis hit with accompaniment on Travis's Gibson J-185KOA guitar
- Carlene Carter plays the 1928 Gibson L-5 guitar that belonged to her grandmother Maybelle Carter
- Rodney Crowell pays tribute to songwriters Guy Clark and Boudleaux and Felice Bryant
- Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris uses Boudleaux Bryant's 1961 Martin guitar to partner with Crowell on a Bryant classic
- Miranda Lambert plays John Prine's David Russell Young custom-made guitar
- Ashley McBryde plays Loretta Lynn's 1956 Gibson J-50 guitar
- Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire pays homage to Patsy Cline
- Tim McGraw plays Keith Whitley's C.W. Parsons acoustic guitar
- Keb' Mo' plays the 1928 custom Weymann guitar that belonged to Jimmie Rodgers
- Paisley plays Don Rich's 1964 Fender Telecaster
- Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs plays Bill Monroe's 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin
- Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart plays Lester Flatt's 1950 Martin D-28 guitar
- The War and Treaty pays tribute to Ray Charles
- Tyminski joins Paisley in performance, using Buck Owens's red, white and blue American acoustic guitar
- Williams plays Johnny Cash's customized Martin D-35S guitar
Stuart will host BIG NIGHT (At the Museum), with audio supervision by Dave Cobb.
ABOUT BIG NIGHT (At the Museum)
Debuting Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 8 p.m. CDT exclusively on the museum's official YouTube channel, BIG NIGHT (At the Museum) will present performances captured in the museum's galleries and performance venues while the museum was closed.
BIG NIGHT (At the Museum) will generate support for the museum and its work with exhibitions, collections preservation and educational programming. A closure of nearly six months due to COVID-19 caused significant loss of revenue for the museum, which was forced to cancel in-person educational events. During the program, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the museum through YouTube Giving.
More information can be found at www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.
SOURCE Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum