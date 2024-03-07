Guiyang and Gui'an strive to build internationally-competitive smart computing base

BEIJING, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from eguiyang.com.cn:

"Guiyang City and Gui'an New Area in Southwest China's Guizhou province are making every effort to build an internationally-competitive smart computing base," said Ma Ningyu, mayor of Guiyang – the provincial capital – and deputy to the National People's Congress, during the open group meeting of the Guizhou delegation to the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, which took place on March 6.

An employee works at an intelligent manufacturing base in Guiyang. [Photo/Guiyang news network]

At the meeting, Ma highlighted that Guiyang and Gui'an are striving to focus on the "three key areas" of computing power, empowerment, and industry. They are working on artificial intelligence, and seizing the "three strategic heights" of smart computing, cultivating large industry models, and data training, to build an internationally-competitive smart computing base.

He introduced the new breakthroughs that have been made in computing power by Guiyang and Gui'an. By implementing channeling computing resources from the east to the west, accelerating the construction of smart computing centers including Huawei Cloud and China Telecom, and putting over 80,000 smart computing chips into use, Gui'an has become home to one of the most concentrated super-large data centers in the world, making Guiyang and Gui'an among China's regions with the strongest smart computing capability.

He stated that in terms of seizing the opportunities brought about by smart computing, Guiyang and Gui'an will continuously enhance computing power, implement a series of key smart computing projects, and reach a scale of over 200,000 smart computing chips this year, thereby solidifying the leading position of the national smart computing base.

In the realm of data training, efforts will be made by Guiyang and Gui'an to establish national data training and annotation bases, standardize basic training datasets and construct large-scale model training corporate "data warehouses".

Additionally, this year, Guiyang and Gui'an will focus on tourism, electricity, government affairs, meteorology and other fields to create a series of national and provincial datasets.

He also explained that Guiyang and Gui'an have been using large industrial models to enhance the industrial internet, vigorously promoting the digital transformation and upgrading of industries. So far, the number of companies in the province that have used cloud services has hit 30,000.

As a result, the integration and transformation of big data now covers nearly all enterprises above a designated size and online enterprises, and the in-depth integration of big data with the real economy is progressing smoothly.

In a bid to cultivate large industrial models, Guiyang and Gui'an will focus this year on opening up more than 20 applications in industry, rural vitalization, healthcare, and tourism. By providing enterprises with high-performance computing power and high-quality datasets, Guiyang and Gui'an aim to attract more large model applications.

In regard to achievements in the industry, Ma detailed that over 600 growing enterprises were introduced and cultivated in Guiyang and Gui'an in the past year. The total output value of the big data electronic information industry doubled over the past five years, with the growth rate of the software and information technology service industry ranking among the top in the country, and being five times larger than five years ago, forming a strong digital industry cluster.

The plan for Guiyang and Gui'an is to vigorously develop the computing power industry and strive to provide the most convenient, economical, secure, and abundant computational products and services. Efforts will be made to develop industries with heavy computational demands such as artificial intelligence, Beidou, the metaverse, and animation.

There will be a strong focus on developing the digital product manufacturing industry and promoting the aggregation of industries such as servers and intelligent terminals. Efforts will be made to ensure that this year sees the emergence of over 1,000 growing enterprises in the emerging digital industry and that the scale of the software service industry exceeds 100 billion yuan ($13.89 billion).

