Guiyang sees the rise of wellness tourism

Huanqiu.com

27 Aug, 2023, 21:00 ET

"Live in the forest, and have a barbecue and picnic camping among the beautiful flower sea on the vast green grassland. It's worth a second visit," a netizen shared his stay in Guiyang wellness resort in August on Xiaohongshu, one of the popular sites for tips on topics like beauty, fashion, travel, food and education.

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 27, 2023 

Comments on taking holidays at Guiyang in midsummer went viral on the social media. Many a visitor posted photos and recommended different routes of travel, including easily-encountered waterfalls, vast cloud sea and serene countryside. Reputed by its cool climate and quality ecology, the "Cool Guiyang" becomes the ideal travel destination for summer. According to Ctrip, tourism orders of Guiyang have increased by 70% YoY since July.

The photo shows the beautiful Taoyuan River in Xiuwen county of Guiyang.
In recent years, driven by economic development, people's preference on travel has evolved from a fine ecology and climate to cultural experience and spiritual enjoyment. The National Summer Tourism Development Report recently issued by China Tourism Academy pointed out that, under the combined influence of the development of the aging society, the increase in the size of middle class and the in-depth implementation of Healthy China strategy, the volume of summer tourism and related markets has reached 1.2 to 1.5 trillion RMB .

Facilitated by the influence of "Cool Guiyang" IP brand, Guiyang takes full advantage of its resources in summer resort and wellness tourism to demonstrate its charms. In the meantime, it strives to build the optimal "home" for "seasonal" traveling of wellness and create the name card of "Cool Guiyang" as a well resort.

Currently, by formulating high-quality construction and service standards for "Cool Guiyang for Travel and Life", detailing the renovation of rural housing, construction of supporting facilities and management services, Gui'an focuses on optimizing the spatial layout of residential areas by renovating the Xiuwen Taoyuan Resort Belt, Xifeng Nanshan Homestay Belt, Qingzhen Hongfeng Homestay Belt, Huaxi Qingqiangao Line, Wudang Yangchang-Baiyi Line, Kaiyang Gallery and Gui'an Seven Villages.

Apart from Gui'an, Xifeng County of Guiyang with natural endowments in red culture, exquisite orchards and natural landscape attracts lots of tourists to take long summer vacations here. Here, tourists can either go to Xifeng Camp Revolutionary History Memorial Museum to feel the power of faith in the revolutionary age, or go to Wujiang Gorge scenic area to appreciate the high cliffs on both banks. These are the travel and long stay destinations designed by Xifeng in recent years for people who seek well-being tours, study tours and "migratory bird-style"tour .

According to the 2023 Comfort Index of Seasonal Health and Summer Resorts in China, Guiyang ranked the second among 76 cities. In the future, Guiyang will step up the construction of demonstration places for summer stay at municipal level, guide and cultivate a batch of demonstration belts to better meet the diversified and customized demands of the tourism market.

