Guiyang uses big data to help construct the city's "Healthy Guiyang" app

GUIZHOU, China, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guiyang Internet health service platform has been undergoing beta testing since December 2020, now, it has achieved remarkable results. The platform provides users with high-quality online medical services, such as booking an appointment, online diagnosis, pharmacy services, and knowledge popularization. Utilizing digital and big data technology, this platform can make healthcare more accessible and convenient for the people.

How to use big data to optimize medical and health service in Guiyang? Huaiqiu.com has experience with it.

The journalist of Huanqiu.com experienced the "Healthy Guiyang" app and found that Guiyang residents can see their healthy cases online. For example, after a blood test in the hospital, people can go home and check the results on their mobile phones instead of waiting in the hospital. In addition, community doctors can also use their mobile phones to learn about residents' health records. This technology can improve the efficiency of community health services.

Furthermore, during COVID-19, Guiyang has taken advantage of digital technology to accelerate the smart medical projects' development and application. It uses big data or artificial intelligence to accurately track and investigate patients, analyze patients, and investigate suspected cases. Accurate detection, control and isolation have reduced the manpower burden and greatly reduced the probability of infection.

According to the Guiyang Municipal Health Bureau, the Guiyang Health and Medical Big Data Governance Platform has been running a long time, and is six months ahead of the schedule. On this platform, 130 Guiyang municipal hospitals and community health service centers have been launched. The total number of patients on the platform has reached 16.71 million, and the number of recorded medical records has reached 46.24 million, covering all districts (cities and counties) of Guiyang.

In fact, as early as 2019, the Guiyang Municipal Health Bureau initiated the Guiyang Health and Medical Big Data Governance Project. They also cooperated with Guiyang Big Data Group and Yidu Cloud to use artificial intelligence and big data analysis technology to build the Medical Big Data Governance System. This system can manage the people's big data of health and medical records, and also can help the city's big data health industry development.

At present, Guiyang City has initially established a digital operation and supervision system for various medical institutions in the city. Guiyang also has completed the healthy big data standards and regulations, a health care knowledge base with real diagnosis and treatment characteristics of Guiyang City, and life cycle health care files of residents in the city.

It can be seen from the achievements of Guiyang, digital management has penetrated into all aspects of Guiyang citizens' lives. Big data development is an important strategy of Guiyang's city plan. The development of big data has also become an advantage of Guiyang's urban construction.

In fact, other big data-related industries are growing fast in Guizhou. At present, Guiyang City has 117 designated size big data companies. The operating income of the electronic information manufacturing industry, software and information technology service industry above designated size is 10.3 billion yuan and 20.29 billion yuan, and the total telecommunications business reaches 87.314 billion yuan.

According to the Guiyang Municipal Government in 2020, Guiyang has promulgated 3 big data local regulations and issued the world's first big data professional reference book "Numerals". In addition, Guiyang has completed the first national big data engineering experiment office, the first local data sharing and exchange platform, the first big data exchange. Guiyang also became the first national big data and network security demonstration pilot city. Furthermore, the national technology standard innovation base (Guizhou big data) also passed the acceptance.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the theme of China's national economic construction is high-quality development. According to Guizhou's experience, big data is an effective means to achieve high-quality economic development in the western region. In addition, the construction of a modern economic system also requires big data's development and application. Now, promoting the deep integration of big data and the real economy is also an important way to develop the western region in the new era.

