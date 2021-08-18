Guizhou launches English-language website "Explore Best in Guizhou"

"Explore Best in Guizhou" has set up sections such as "Latest News", "Travel Route", "The best of Guizhou Highlights" , "Destination Recommendations" and "Voice of Guizhou" , which shows Guizhou in an all-round way through pictures and videos.

In the future, the work team of the website "Explore Best in Guizhou" will continue to report the stories on ethnic culture, intangible heritage crafts, rural revitalization, red tourism and technology innovation of Guizhou.

As an important window for displaying Guizhou to the world, "Explore Best in Guizhou" will further enhance overseas influence of Guizhou, attract more overseas tourists to Guizhou and help Guizhou become a world-class tourism destination.

Online visitors can log on the website https://guizhou.huanqiu.com/ to experience the wonderful moments of Guizhou and share them with friends.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com

