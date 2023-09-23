Guizhou Miao Embroidery: Using Needle and Thread to Present the World Ancient Techniques

News provided by

Huanqiu.com

23 Sep, 2023, 08:08 ET

MILAN, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, the "Chinese Miao Art Exhibition "will be jointly held by the Consulate General of China in Milan and Guizhou Provincial People's Government during the 2023-24 Milan Spring/Summer Fashion Week at Ballroom 5, ALAZZO CLERICI VIA CLERICI, Milan, Italy.

Miao Embroidery, as the legend goes, was born during the migration of the Miao nationality. Over thousands of years, the Miao people embroider natural beings and its history on clothes for which the Miao Embroidery is also called the "history book one wears".

Continue Reading
Women in tradional Miao embroidery costumes.
Women in tradional Miao embroidery costumes.

Long Luying, a female Miao embroiderer from Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, led a group of Miao embroiderers to lift themselves out of poverty using their skillful hands and also draw global attentions for Miao Embroidery.

"Miao Embroidery is the treasure of Miao nationality. I learned from my family at a young age. To me, such a beautiful thing needs to be seen, appreciated and loved. We need to inherit and protect its techniques." said Long Luying, the inheritor of this intangible cultural heritage. She added that how to enable embroiderers to feed themselves and their families while looking after their kids is the objective and goal of her establishment of the Wushui Yuntai Workshop.

"Wushui Yuntai, originated from the Wuyang River and Yuntai Mountain in Shibing County, means developing ethnic culture of hometown to make everyone affluent." said Long Luying. Relevant data shows that Long has conducted 48 trainings on career skills and intangible cultural heritage skills for rural females, reaching a total population of over 6,000 persons. She also established 4 training bases of Miao Embroidery and 9 production sites in villages. With all these efforts, she helped increase the income of over 1,000 females and lifted 669 registered impoverished households out of poverty.

The series works of "Wushui Yuntai" and "Butterfly Mom" designed and made by Long has entered several international art exhibitions and been used in many cultural exchange activities. Her works were sold to over 10 countries and regions including the Europe, America, Japan and the Southeast Asia.

Because of Miao Embroidery, many people both domestically and internationally became attached to Guizhou, so was the case for Xia Hua, a native of Liaoning. Since 2003, Xia Hua, Chairman of EVE Group, has for several times led designers to visit Guizhou, the place with plentiful intangible cultural heritages to seek inspirations from ethnic culture and create unique aesthetic products of the Chinese culture. Such visit has lasted to this day and Xia Hua also achieved remarkable "scores": established 1,200 family workshops, and set up the "Chinese Ethnic Aesthetic Pattern Database" and "Chinese Craftsman Database". Currently, the databases have included over 8,000 types of patterns and over 22,000 craftsmen, and reached cooperation with over 400 brands and over 1,600 designers globally...

To further protect, inherit and develop Miao Embroidery, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province adopted such measures as constantly promoting the construction of Miao Embroidery workshops, building up the inheritor groups, greatly improving the R&D of cultural creative products of Miao Embroidery, undertaking digital recording of Miao Embroidery, ensuring the existence evaluation of Miao Embroidery and creating Miao Embroidery experience spaces.

As of now, the province boasts 17 national representative projects related to Miao embroidery as part of its intangible cultural heritage, along with 54 provincial projects. At the national level, there are 7 recognized inheritors of Miao embroidery-related intangible cultural heritage, while at the provincial level there are 47 such inheritors. 

SOURCE Huanqiu.com

Also from this source

2023 CAECW discusses win-win cooperation with highlights of culture and people-to-people exchanges

From "Borrowing Data" to "Computing-Data" Integrated Development, Gui'an Grabs the Key to Digital Economy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.