Guizhou Satellite TV Explores the Guizhou Bridge Miracle

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The canyons in Guizhou are scattered and pitted; the peaks and stone forests crop up here and there. Although "no ground here is three feet flat", the bridges raised from the ground connect the mountains of Guizhou into a man-made "plain of high-ways". Anshun, located in the central and western part of Guizhou Province, has the reputation of "China's Township of Waterfall", "Township of Fortress Culture", "Township of Batik" and "Beauty in Western China". The Baling River Bridge in its territory is the epitome of "Integration of Bridge & Tourism" in Guizhou. The Baling River Bridge, located above the waterway of Baling River, starts from the Guanling interchange in the west, crosses the Baling River waterway, and reaches 320 National Highway in the east. It is an important part of the Shanghai-Kunming Expressway (National Highway G60).

The charm of Guizhou bridges

The short video series "Be My Guest · Modern Guizhou", originally produced by Guizhou Satellite TV, invites foreign friends to Guizhou in the form of reality shows to record their real lives in the local area. In this episode, Sana, a girl from Tunisia who majors in journalism and media studies at East China Normal University, was invited to Anshun, Guizhou by her friend, Lu Yonglin, who is an "outdoor travel enthusiast". They witnessed the magnificence of Huangguoshu Waterfall and experienced the beauty of Dishui Beach Waterfall in Guizhou. They also have enjoyed food and music in the gurgling waterfall and deeply touched by the natural beauty of Guizhou. They took a motorcycle to fly over the Baling River Bridge and experienced a "High-altitude Trek" in the suspension of the steel frame of the bridge; challenged themselves to the bungee jumping platform to experience the "Jumanji" - the world's highest commercial bungee jumping; and listened to experienced people under the bridge telling the story of tens of thousands of bridges in Guizhou, "A bridge will fly to span the north and south, Turning a deep chasm into a thoroughfare", and felt that the integration of the bridge and the tourism really built friendly diplomatic relations between China and the world.

"Anshun is really beautiful! I don't want to leave here and I want to live here!" Sana said excitedly that she wanted to treasure every bit of the trip and keep the memories forever. She also hopes to have more opportunities to come to Guizhou and explore more beautiful scenery.

