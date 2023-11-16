Guizhou Satellite TV released a video: A German blogger influencer checking out the "Black Technology" in Guizhou

News provided by

Guizhou Satellite TV

16 Nov, 2023, 04:15 ET

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital economy is the future direction of development, and the data has become an important factor of production. Located in the hinterland of southwest China, Guiyang and Guian New District in Guizhou have won the reputation of "China's Digital Valley" for taking the lead in developing the big data industry in recent years. Moreover, in order to go back to the original universe and answer many difficult questions in astronomy, the "Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope", a major scientific and technological infrastructure construction project of China's National "Eleventh Five-Year Plan", was completed in the territory of Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou on September 25, 2016. Today, known as the "FAST", it has greatly expanded the horizons of mankind, continued to explore the origin and evolution of the universe, and has also attracted many international scientific research institutions to seek cooperation.

Continue Reading
Exploring the wonders of Guizhou at Big Data Expo and FAST
Exploring the wonders of Guizhou at Big Data Expo and FAST

The short video series "Be My Guest · Modern Guizhou", originally produced by Guizhou Satellite TV, invites foreign friends to Guizhou in the form of reality shows to record their real lives in the local area. Adolf Robert Michael, a young man from Munich, Germany, was born after 1995 and is full of longing for Guizhou culture. He has become popular on the Internet because of short videos on life in the villages of ethnic minorities in Guizhou. In this episode, Adolf Robert Michael has visited the annual the International Big Data Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "Big Data Expo"), experienced many "black technologies" and met the local girl Liu Yue. They went to the astronomical town of Pingtang County together to "check out" the world's largest sinkhole discovered so far - the Dadaihe Sinkhole, getting up close and personal with the hard-won Chinese "FAST".

"Guizhou's science and technology has really amazed me by this time. I didn't expect that so many powerful 'future technologies' lie low in Guizhou. It seems that there are not only enthusiastic and simple ethnic minorities here, but also technological products that can change future lives. I think I have discovered more than one side of Guizhou this time." Adolf Robert Michael utter sighs of admiration unceasingly for Guizhou's scientific and technological development. He has seen the side of Guizhou's ethnic minorities once, now he sees the side of Guizhou's science and technology. And he hopes to discover more aspects of Guizhou in the future.

Contact: Yu Xiaoying
Tel.: 0086851-85377412
Email: [email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPCI411DXGg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1966408/4409108/logo_Guizhou_Satellite_TV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Guizhou Satellite TV

Also from this source

Guizhou TV lanza un video: el famoso blogger alemán visita la "Tecnología Avanzada" de Guizhou

Guizhou TV lanza un video: el famoso blogger alemán visita la "Tecnología Avanzada" de Guizhou

La economía digital es la dirección futura del desarrollo y los datos se han convertido en un factor importante de producción. Guiyang y el Nuevo...
Guizhou Satellite TV explora el "Slow Lifestyle" en Qianxinan, Guizhou

Guizhou Satellite TV explora el "Slow Lifestyle" en Qianxinan, Guizhou

Con balnearios y Xingyi de gran cultura, la prefectura de Qianxinan, en Guizhou, es la capital china del bienestar durante todo el año. Este lugar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.