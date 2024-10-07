GULF CAPITAL BANK APPOINTS ALLAN LI AS NEW DIRECTOR

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Capital Bank today announced that Allan Li will join Gulf Capital Bank as new member of the Board of Directors. Adding Mr. Li to the Board will strengthen the company's position in the Houston market as it moves towards becoming the trusted relationship bank of choice for Houstonians and their businesses.

Li joins Gulf Capital Bank with significant business experience and currently serves as the CEO of Pamarco Technologies LLC, an industrial manufacturing company serving packaging and print industries that supplies and services major multinational integrated packaging suppliers and OEM firms worldwide. Mr. Li also serves as a Managing Director and board member of Kotts Capital Holdings, a private investment company.

Gulf Capital Bank Chairman and CEO, J. Downey Bridgwater, said "It is a privilege having Allan serve on our Board of Directors and I know I speak for all of our directors and fellow bankers that we look forward to working with Allan for many years to come."

Originally from Chicago, Allan has lived in New Orleans and New York before relocating to Houston. Allan holds an MBA from Tulane University and holds a BS in Finance and Marketing from Indiana University.

Li is an active member of both YPO and CEO and in his spare time Allan enjoys playing tennis, snowboarding, traveling, and spending time with his wife and two daughters.

"As a member of the business community and early investor in Gulf Capital Bank, I've seen first-hand the need for a relationship-focused bank like GCB in Houston. I'm excited to join the Board and help us capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

"We're excited that Allan is becoming a part of our growing bank," shared Jonathan Homeyer, Gulf Capital Bank's President and Chief Lending Officer. "Allan's experience in industry is a significant added value to our Board and to everyone associated with the bank."

Opening its doors in 2020, Gulf Capital Bank aims to redefine the value of a bank by offering the personal touch of a traditional community bank combined with state-of-the-art banking technology and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders.

About Gulf Capital Bank:

Gulf Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is redefining the value of a bank. The bank opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team uses hard work, straight talk and smart thinking to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives. For additional information, please visit http://www.gulfcapitalbank.com/ .

SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank