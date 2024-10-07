Gulf Capital Bank Appoints Ignacio A. Pujol, Jr. as Executive Vice President and Market President for the Spring Branch/Memorial-West Houston Market

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Capital Bank today announced that Ignacio Pujol will join the bank as EVP and Market President for the Spring Branch/Memorial-West Houston Market.

Mr. Pujol joins Gulf Capital Bank with more than 38 years of credit and commercial lending experience. Mr. Pujol holds both a BBA and an MBA in Finance and is a licensed Certified Financial Planner, CFP. Mr. Pujol started his career with FCIA/Exim Bank as a Financial Analyst later moving to First City Bank in Loan Review and First Republic Bank, predecessor to Bank of America, in commercial loan work out. He has held various senior level commercial lending positions with Southwest Bank of Texas, predecessor to Amegy Bank and Sterling Bank, predecessor to Comerica Bank, where he was Market CEO for the Memorial Office. Mr. Pujol's most recent position was Executive Vice President and Regional President of Stellar Bank, West Region and a former director of Allegiance Bank for eleven years.

"As an independent Texas bank, Gulf Capital Bank provides competitive products and an exceptional customer experience to its banking customers," said Pujol. "It is a privilege for me to be part of this growing company and I look forward to helping Houstonians thrive."

Mr. Pujol has been a Houstonian since childhood residing in the Spring Branch Memorial area for the last 30 years. He has served as a Trustee for the City of Houston Municipal Employees' Pension Board, a past Director and Secretary to the Board for the Memorial City Management District, a former Advisory Board Member of Bluehenge Capital, and currently serves as a Board member and Vice-Chair for the Spring Branch Community Health Center.

"This strategic addition of Ignacio to our team will strengthen the company's position in the Houston market as it moves toward becoming the trusted relationship bank of choice for Houstonians and their businesses," shared Downey Bridgwater, Chairman and CEO. "I'm looking forward to working with Ignacio as he helps us build GCB and its ability to serve the greater Houston community for many years.

Mr. Pujol is a former Board member of the West Houston Leadership Institute and former Advisory Board Member for Arte Publico Press at the University of Houston. He is a graduate of the 2005 West Houston Leadership Institute, the Spring 2013 Class of the Business/Civic Leadership Forum of the Center for Houston's Future and the 2016 Class of The Federal Reserve Bank "BOLT" Program.

"We are excited to have Ignacio join our growing team," said Jonathan Homeyer, GCB's President and Chief Lending Officer. "His lengthy experience and proven success in Houston banking – particularly in the Memorial-West Houston market – will be invaluable as we strive every day to serve the Houston community through high-touch relationship banking."

About Gulf Capital Bank: Gulf Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is redefining the value of a bank. The bank opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team offers the personal touch of a traditional community bank combined with state-of-the-art banking technology and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives. For additional information, please visit http://www.gulfcapitalbank.com/.

SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank