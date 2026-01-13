Gulf Celebrates 125 Years

"From the earliest days of commercial oil production to the rise of the automobile, the interstate travel boom, and the development of branded retail stations, Gulf has been a catalyst for progress. Generations have grown up with the iconic orange disc and the familiar Gulf station along America's roads. Throughout every era, Gulf has been powered by strong partnerships with distributors and dealers who built their businesses with confidence in the brand," said Gulf's Chief Operating Officer, Ron Sabia.

Throughout 2026, Gulf will honor its legacy by celebrating the customers, industry partners and consumers who have helped fuel 125 years of growth. Gulf is launching a year-long series of events designed to honor the past while looking toward the future.

In celebration, Gulf is unveiling a new family of commemorative logos that will be featured across the brand's national marketing campaigns throughout the year, on internal and industry-facing communications and at planned events. The refreshed visuals honor Gulf's rich heritage while reinforcing the brand's continued evolution and relevance in today's marketplace. As part of the anniversary celebration, Gulf is also collaborating with select licensed merchandise partners to develop exclusive 125th anniversary items, created for both its valued customers and the consumer, extending the brand experience beyond the forecourt.

The kickoff will start with hosted regional meetings and customer road shows throughout the year. These events will recognize the people behind the brand's success and highlight the continued evolution of Gulf's marketing, fuels, digital capabilities and payment solutions.

Gulf customers have always been at the center of its story, with a commitment, entrepreneurial spirit and pride in the brand that has kept Gulf thriving through every shift in the industry. This anniversary will be a celebration of shared progress and the strength of a network that continues to grow.

"Watching the Gulf brand continue to evolve is nothing short of incredible. The passion for the iconic orange and blue has never been stronger, from accelerating growth in our wholesale business to the demand for the Gulf livery. I am proud to showcase how far this brand has come and excited to celebrate 125 years while fueling the momentum for what's next," said Nikki Fales, Gulf's Vice President of Marketing & Payments.

As one of the most recognizable energy brands in the world, Gulf entered its 125th year with renewed momentum and a focus on innovation that serves modern retailers and consumers. The next chapter will honor the legacy built at Spindletop while continuing to advance the customer experience, strengthen brand visibility and support partners across the entire portfolio.

About Gulf, Inc.

Gulf, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is a subsidiary of family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. The Gulf brand has 125 years of experience fueling consumers through approximately 1,200 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. Gulf also trades and supplies products to premier branded and unbranded partners across the United States. More information can be found at www.gulfinc.com.

