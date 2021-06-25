Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center first in US to implement e-Delphyn ©.

After having been deployed in more than 60 countries in the last decade and after having completed all regulatory steps to be ready for the US market, e-Delphyn went live on June 1 st , 2021, at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

"Over the last three years, we've been working closely with GPI USA to adapt the software to the needs of the US market while keeping the configurability, ease of use and technology platform we wanted when we decided to implement e-Delphyn," said Bart Block, Associate Vice President, Management Information Systems.

As Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center continues to grow its client testing services, e-Delphyn includes a LIS (Laboratory Information System) designed to integrate all client testing features.

"e-Delphyn contributes to better help us meet our mission of saving lives on a daily basis," Bart Block said, "and that's the most important factor as we upgrade our technology."

To commemorate the event, a companywide launch party took place on the Gulf Coast premises on June 4th, 2021, where Jeff Everett the VP of Customer Operations thanked the Gulf Coast team:

"It was an absolute joy to partner with the outstanding team at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. I want to thank them for their tireless effort during the implementation and go-live. By being the first US-based blood center to implement our e-Delphyn application, the team showed themselves to not only be an industry leader but an industry innovator as well... I am very much looking forward to a continued partnership for many years to come."

