GULF DONATES $25,000 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER NEW HAVEN

Gulf Oil and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven celebrate $25,000 donation for upgrades to the Club gymnasium and support for after school program

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Oil today announced a $25,000 donation presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven in New Haven, Connecticut. The donation funded a new scoreboard in the Club's gymnasium and provides financial support for the Club's after school program, which serves as a safe space for Club members as they participate in activities after the school days and throughout the summer.

New Haven Event

Gulf presented the donation at an event held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven this spring. Club members enjoyed a day of inflatable games in the gymnasium, a DJ dance party, and an ice cream truck.

"It was a privilege to spend time at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven and to meet the children, employees, and volunteers. This Club plays such an important role in the New Haven community, and we were honored to help support this inspiring group," said Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing & payments at Gulf Oil.

Board members from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven and the executive staff were in attendance for the event and spoke about the importance of support from Gulf.

In 2022, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven was formed after the merging of the New Haven BGC, Ulbrich North Haven BGC, and Ulbrich BGC of Wallingford. The expansion allows the organization to work with more youth in the New Haven community. The donation from Gulf will further impact youth and teens in providing them with a safe environment to grow and participate in activities.

"In addition to the new scoreboard, the additional investment of Gulf Oil in our sports and membership scholarships means that more kids from all backgrounds across Greater New Haven will have the opportunity to participate in Boys & Girls Clubs programs and services," said Lisa Caruso, chief executive officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater New Haven. "The generosity of Gulf means the world to us, and the opportunity to celebrate together was so joyful and heartwarming for our staff, our board, and most of all, our kids. We are deeply grateful."

Since the inception of a youth community initiative in 2021, Gulf has donated $350,000 in support of various local community organizations across New England. For more information, visit gulfoil.com.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company with over 120 years of dedicated service, fuel supply, retail programs, and latest loyalty offerings to its customers and consumers. Gulf fuels consumers through approximately 1,200 Gulf branded locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

