Gulf Energy Information and Hydrocarbon Processing Announce Strategic Partnership with Chempute Software

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information, a leading B2B media and market intelligence provider in the international energy industry, and its flagship publication, Hydrocarbon Processing, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Chempute, a renowned provider of engineering software solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the development and sales of InstruCalc, a premier software tool for instrumentation engineers.

InstruCalc 9.1 is an advanced solution which simplifies the complex calculations involved in the design and specification of process instrumentation. The software, updated to ANSII/ISA 75.011.01-2012, covers a wide range of applications, including flow, pressure, level, and temperature measurement, making it an indispensable tool for engineers in the energy industry.

The partnership between Gulf Energy Information, Hydrocarbon Processing, and Chempute brings together extensive industry knowledge and technical expertise to further refine and expand the capabilities of InstruCalc. This collaboration will ensure that the software remains at the forefront of technological advancements, meeting the evolving needs of instrumentation engineers globally.

Catherine Watkins, Chief Commercial Officer at Gulf Energy Information, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Chempute to bring InstruCalc to a wider audience. This partnership aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge tools and resources that empower engineers and advance the hydrocarbon processing industry."

Andrew Taylor, Managing Director at Chempute, added, "Partnering with Gulf Energy Information and Hydrocarbon Processing will allow us to enhance InstruCalc's capabilities and reach. Together, we are committed to delivering a superior product that meets the highest standards of the industry."

Please click here for more information on InstruCalc Version 9.1.

About Gulf Energy Information

Gulf Energy Information is a leading provider of business-to-business information for the international energy industry. With a portfolio that includes titles such as World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Hydrocarbon Processing, and more, Gulf Energy Information delivers vital insights and data to professionals across the energy sector.

About Hydrocarbon Processing

Hydrocarbon Processing, a publication of Gulf Energy Information, is a premier source of technical information, industry trends, and best practices for professionals in the hydrocarbon processing industry. For over a century, Hydrocarbon Processing has been at the forefront of industry developments, providing valuable content to engineers and executives worldwide.

About Chempute

Founded in 1986, Chempute Software provides engineering design software for industries such as Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Mining, and Water Treatment. Originally focused on chemical process industries, Chempute's offerings have expanded to cover Chemical, Mechanical, CAD, and Instrumentation Engineering. Key software includes tools for process simulation, pipe stress analysis, and CAD design. Under Andrew Taylor's leadership since 2019, following founder Dave Wickham's retirement, Chempute continues to deliver industry-leading solutions.

For more information about InstruCalc and the partnership, please visit InstruCalc.

Media Contact:

Catherine Watkins

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

+1 (713) 210-9417

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information