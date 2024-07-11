Gulf Energy Information Appoints Catherine Watkins as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Market Expansion

HOUSTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Energy Information (Gulf), a premier B2B media company in the global energy sector, proudly announces the transition of Catherine Watkins from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. This strategic transition aligns with Gulf's commitment to expanding market share and driving sales growth across key markets.

Catherine will leverage her financial acumen and strategic insight to lead Gulf's commercial initiatives across media, events, and market intelligence. Her primary focus will be on accelerating revenue growth, refining sales strategies, and expanding market presence.

As CFO, Catherine significantly enhanced Gulf's operational efficiency. She implemented cost-saving measures, streamlined accounting and finance functions, and integrated NetSuite, a leading cloud-based ERP solution. This innovation in financial processes improved accuracy and reporting capabilities, freeing up resources for strategic growth initiatives. Catherine's leadership also enabled the addition of Alan Millis as a part-time CFO, ensuring continued high-level financial oversight and cost efficiency.

"We are thrilled to have Catherine step into this pivotal role," said John Royall, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Gulf Energy Information. "Her exceptional financial management skills and deep understanding of our business make her the ideal leader for our commercial efforts. Under her leadership, we are confident in achieving our growth targets and further strengthening our market position."

Catherine Watkins commented, "I am excited to embark on this new journey as Chief Commercial Officer. Our industry is at a pivotal moment, and I look forward to leading initiatives that will enhance our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Gulf Energy Information—a leading provider of media, marketing and market intelligence services—provides in depth insights, technical content and strategic direction to the international energy industry. Gulf's market-leading brands—Petroleum Economist, World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, Carbon Economist, Hydrogen Economist, H2Tech and Underground Infrastructure—serve their markets with digital media and events that leverage large audiences. Gulf also provides market intelligence solutions through the Global Energy Infrastructure database and produces conferences and technical events for the global energy industry.

