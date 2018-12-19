Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill & Ecosystem Science Conference Explores Future Directions of Response and Restoration in the Gulf

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulf of Mexico is a region with many complex challenges, including oil spills, hypoxic zones, harmful algal blooms, and hurricanes. Integrating science with policy and management is key to meeting these challenges and working towards a healthy Gulf. Join some of the Gulf's leading experts at the 2019 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill & Ecosystem Science Conference as they discuss their research and the path ahead.

The 2019 Gulf Of Mexico Oil Spill & Ecosystem Science Conference will take place February 4-7, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The seventh annual conference, organized by a diverse group of partners, will bring together hundreds of experts from academia, local, state and federal agencies, non-governmental organizations, and industry to share the latest oil spill and ecosystem scientific discoveries, innovations, technologies, and policies.

This year, conference participants will focus on transitioning the fundamental and applied research learned since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill to advance strategic policy and operational decision making in the Gulf of Mexico. By highlighting new discoveries and reflecting on this body of research, participants will assess the current status of oil spill response and restoration research, its application toward the mitigation of other disasters in the Gulf, and identification of areas where our knowledge can be enhanced.

The four-day conference will consist of 23 scientific sessions with over 250 oral presentations and 245 poster presentations. Several associated meetings, events and workshops will also be held.

This conference is made possible by the generous support of many organizations including: the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative; Sea Grant in the Gulf of Mexico; the Harte Research Institute; and the Gulf of Mexico University Research Collaborative.

