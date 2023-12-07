GULF OIL AND BOSTON CELTICS ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP

Two local brands partner to offer unique experiences for Celtics fans

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based company, Gulf Oil today announced a multi-year partnership with the Boston Celtics, in which the fuel brand becomes the Official Fuel Partner of the 17-time World Champions.

"Gulf and the Celtics are two organizations with rich history in the Boston area. We are excited to continue our partnership with such a successful franchise and to support the fans and youth throughout the Greater Boston community," said Gulf Oil Vice President of Marketing & Payments, Nikki Fales.

The partnership includes a variety of highly visible marketing assets, including nationally televised courtside LED signage and center-hung scoreboard messaging, as well as gametime Gulf gas card giveaways for Celtics fans during certain Celtics home games. Outside of the arena, the Gulf brand will utilize Celtics digital platforms to provide Celtics fans with offers to save at the pump at participating Gulf locations with the Gulf Pay mobile app.

During each season of the partnership, Gulf will also support five (5) youth athletes from Greater Boston by paying their enrollment fee for one week of Jr. Celtics Academy summer camps presented by New Balance, where campers experience the one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Gulf, a great Boston-based company," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. "We're also thrilled about Gulf's support of our Jr. Celtics Academy (JCA) programming, where through their generosity, Gulf will provide opportunities during each summer of the partnership for underprivileged children to participate in our JCA summer camps."

For more information on the company or to visit your nearest Gulf, visit gulfoil.com.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,400 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

