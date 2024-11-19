GULF OIL UNVEILS NEW NATIONAL BRAND CAMPAIGN

Driving Growth by Connecting with Consumers Nationwide

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based company, Gulf Oil today unveiled a new national brand campaign, "Don't Think About It". Launching with new commercial spots, the lighthearted campaign shows consumers letting their minds wander while filling up – like questioning whether they did in fact close the garage door. The decision to stop at Gulf is the easiest part of a driver's day, knowing they are going with an easy, safe and trusted fueling experience that Gulf consistently delivers.

The campaign features a variety of :15 to :30 commercial spots airing on some of the most popular connected television offerings, including YouTube, Hulu, Paramount+, ESPN and more. Estimated to deliver more than 3 million impressions in 2024, the commercials are currently airing across the Northeast market and expand into growth markets in 2024. In addition, commercial spots, including Gulf Pay-specific messaging, are running across digital and social media nationwide. Utilizing the spots on widely used channels such as Facebook and Instagram, Gulf is spreading the campaign's reach to an even larger audience.

"Keeping the station at the forefront, the campaign shows people in real-life scenarios that we've all found ourselves in," says Nikki Fales, vice president of marketing and payments at Gulf. "Conveying quality, dependability and consistency, Gulf remains dedicated to providing an unmatched fueling experience for our wide-ranging consumer-base. These spots should make you laugh a little and who doesn't need that in their day!"

To broaden the campaign's reach and carry the messaging through, Gulf is utilizing billboard signage, radio spots, digital advertising and quarterly site signage to further promote the campaign and appeal to drivers at home, on the road and at Gulf locations.

For more information on the company or to visit your nearest Gulf, visit gulfoil.com.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company, owned by RaceTrac Inc., fueling consumers through approximately 1,200 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. Through Metroplex Energy, Gulf is also providing unbranded supply throughout the east coast. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

