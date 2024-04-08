Gulf Relay Expands Operations with the Opening of a Second Terminal in Wellford, South Carolina

WELLFORD, S.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Relay, a Mississippi-founded, asset-based transportation company, is delighted to announce the opening of its terminal in Wellford, South Carolina, which occurred on January 2nd, 2024. This strategic expansion comes in response to the high growth potential observed in upstate South Carolina, and it marks a significant milestone in Gulf Relay's commitment to providing efficient and reliable transportation solutions.

Gulf Relay trucks in their Clinton, Mississippi terminal.

The decision to establish a presence in Wellford is driven by Gulf Relay's vision to tap into the thriving opportunities in the region and access a broader pool of skilled drivers. The I-85 corridor has been identified as a key area for growth, and Gulf Relay is eager to contribute to the economic development of this region.

The Wellford terminal includes an on-site office, an 8,000 square foot maintenance shop, 25 trailer spots, 20 truck spots, and convenient driver parking. These amenities are designed to enhance operational efficiency, provide basic maintenance services, and create a welcoming environment for Gulf Relay's dedicated team of drivers.

Heading the operations at the Wellford terminal is Jason Mefford, a seasoned professional with 15 years of truckload experience. His leadership and expertise in the industry will play a pivotal role in ensuring the terminal's success and maintaining Gulf Relay's high standards of service.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our second terminal in Wellford, South Carolina. This expansion is a testament to Gulf Relay's commitment to growth and our dedication to serving our clients with excellence," said Andy Vanzant, Chief Operational Officer at Gulf Relay.

Gulf Relay remains committed to fostering a culture of safety, growth, and service excellence in the transportation sector. The new terminal in Wellford represents a key step in achieving these goals and reinforces Gulf Relay's position as a leader in the logistics and transportation industry.

About Gulf Relay:

Gulf Relay is a Mississippi-founded, asset-based transportation provider committed to providing reliable, safe, customer-centric transportation solutions. Gulf Relay continues to expand its operations and services to meet the evolving needs of its clients and the transportation industry.

SOURCE Gulf Relay