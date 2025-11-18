Gulf South Business Roundtable Welcomes New Members to Leadership Network

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulf South Business Roundtable (GSBR) announced that Boardwalk Pipelines and Mississippi Power have joined its growing network of member companies committed to advancing economic competitiveness and responsible growth across the Gulf South.

Together, these organizations represent essential sectors that power the region's energy infrastructure, drive job creation, and strengthen communities through innovation and long-term investment.

"Boardwalk Pipelines is proud to join the Gulf South Business Roundtable and work alongside member companies that share our commitment to reliability, resilience, and responsible growth," said Scott Hallam, President and CEO of Boardwalk Pipelines. "The Gulf South is central to America's energy future, and collaboration across business, policy, and community partners is key to delivering lasting opportunity."

"For 100 years, Mississippi Power has been supporting families and businesses with the safe and reliable energy they need. We are proud of our legacy of helping electrify our state and we're excited about the unprecedented growth we are seeing today. Our commitment to economic development aligns seamlessly with GSBR's mission to expand opportunity, support our workforce and build a brighter tomorrow for the Gulf South," said Pedro Cherry, Chairman, President and CEO of Mississippi Power.

"Boardwalk Pipelines and Mississippi Power bring tremendous value to the Gulf South Business Roundtable," said Ben Portis, Executive Director of the Gulf South Business Roundtable. "Their leadership in energy, infrastructure, and regional development strengthens our collective ability to shape smart policy, promote innovation, and drive growth. We also appreciate Scott Hallam and Pedro Cherry for representing their companies on the GSBR Board and Executive Committee."

The Gulf South Business Roundtable continues to expand its reach and impact by convening key decision-makers, supporting pro-growth federal policy, and advancing initiatives that position the Gulf South as a hub for innovation and competitiveness.

Reflecting on a Strong Policy Summit in Washington

Earlier this month, GSBR convened senior business leaders and federal policymakers in Washington for its annual Policy Summit, reinforcing the organization's mission to elevate the Gulf South as a national economic engine.

Participants included U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (LA) and House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (AR), who shared perspectives on U.S. energy leadership, permitting reform, and workforce competitiveness. Discussions also covered emerging federal priorities in energy infrastructure, trade, carbon capture, hydrogen development, and grid modernization.

"The Summit demonstrated the power of convening business and policy leaders around the shared goal of strengthening the Gulf South," said Ben Portis. "Our members represent the energy, industrial, and innovation sectors driving economic growth and opportunity across the region."

The Summit featured CEOs and senior executives from leading regional employers, along with representatives from major trade associations and community partners.

GSBR Board Members

John Hudson, Chief External Affairs Officer, Entergy*

Jeff Peoples, Chairman, President & CEO, Alabama Power Company*

Phillip May, President & CEO, Entergy Louisiana*

Eliecer "Eli" Viamontes, Chair, President & CEO, Entergy Texas*

William "Bill" A. Newsom Jr., President & CEO, Mitsubishi Power Americas*

Sital Mody, President, Natural Gas Pipelines, Kinder Morgan*

Scott Hallam, President & CEO, Boardwalk Pipelines*

Pedro Cherry, Chairman, President & CEO, Mississippi Power

Laura Landreaux, President & CEO, Entergy Arkansas

Haley Fisackerly, President & CEO, Entergy Mississippi

Deanna Rodriguez, President & CEO, Entergy New Orleans

*Also sit on the GSBR Executive Committee

