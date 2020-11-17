Gulf Winds International recognized as a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle

Awards are based on employee surveys from companies nominated for the award and analyzed by Energage, the Chronicle's research partner for the project. Last year, more than 73,000 local workers from 2,543 companies participated in the nomination & survey process, but only 130 companies made the top workplace list.

Commenting on the announcement, Gulf Winds' President & COO, BJ Tarver said, "We are humbled and honored to receive this award on behalf of the best team in our industry, especially given the disruption and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic this year. The people at Gulf Winds truly make a difference every day."

More information is available at: https://topworkplaces.com/award/chron/2020/

About Gulf Winds International: Gulf Winds International (www.gwii.com), is a third party logistics (3PL) provider, offering industry-leading container drayage, transloading, and domestic transportation services. Gulf Winds is the largest supplier of drayage services in the Gulf region with over 500 trucks, 1,400 owned chassis, and 1.5 million sq ft of port related warehouse space. Gulf Winds culture is about "Delivering More" where the Mission is to continually invest in people and community, through providing world class logistics services.

