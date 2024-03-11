Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park Unveils Dolphin Oasis in a Grand Opening Celebration

DESTIN, Fla. and FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, located on Okaloosa Island in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, proudly announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated Dolphin Oasis. This extraordinary event occurred during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 8, 2024, marking a significant milestone for the renowned marine park and the area's attractions.

In attendance were local dignitaries, politicians, respected business leaders, dedicated employees, former staff members, accomplished habitat engineers and designers along with their families, valued stakeholders, and representatives from the county. Their presence underscored the significance of the Dolphin Oasis grand opening and highlighted the widespread support and interest it has garnered within the community.

Dolphin Oasis, spanning 2.2 acres of sandy dunes and palms along the stunning emerald waters of the Florida Gulf Coast, is a testament to Gulfarium's commitment to animal welfare, conservation education, and the guest experience. The $30 million expansion includes three large interconnected habitats and three husbandry habitats, totaling over one million gallons of Gulf salt water, providing an immersive, natural-themed experience, all while reflecting the beauty of the Emerald Coast.

The new presentation habitat has grandstand seating for 480 guests and plenty of space for standing room. The exhibit habitat has a 27-foot acrylic split-level viewing area, providing an unparalleled experience for visitors.

This same habitat is designed to serve as a nursery for dolphin calves in the future, adding a unique dimension to the park's offering. Lastly, the interactive habitat, exuding the beauty of our Emerald Coast beaches, was created to allow getting up close and personal with our family of dolphins, guaranteed to be the highlight of any visit to Northwest Florida.

The event showcased the grandeur of Dolphin Oasis and was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, acknowledging over 5 years of hard work and dedication that went into bringing Dolphin Oasis to fruition. The event underscored the excitement and support from the region, marking a new era for Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park.

During the ceremony, Patrick Berry, Senior Vice President and CEO of Gulfarium, made an exciting announcement. He revealed that the original 300,000-gallon dolphin habitat is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation to accommodate manatee rehabilitation patients as part of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP).

Berry expressed the significance of this initiative, stating, "The renovation of our original dolphin habitat to care for manatee rehabilitation patients demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving marine life." He added, "We eagerly anticipate welcoming these incredible animals and continuing our efforts to make a positive impact on our coastal ecosystem."

This transformative initiative aligns with Gulfarium's dedication to marine life conservation. The Gulfarium will be taking in manatees in need beginning this fall 2024.

More About Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park and Dolphin Oasis

Access to Dolphin Oasis is now included with a general admission ticket, allowing visitors to experience the magic of the new habitat. Guests can also purchase exclusive dolphin encounters for an up close and personal experience.

Located on the beautiful Gulf Coast in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is a premier destination for guests seeking an unforgettable blend of entertainment, education, and marine conservation. With a rich history spanning over 69 years, the Gulfarium offers a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

For full press packet and photos, visit this link.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Trainer

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

(850) 243-9046 x30

SOURCE Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park