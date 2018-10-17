Gulfport-Based Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Carter & Company announced today that they have joined the CENTURY 21® System and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 J. Carter & Company. The team will provide full real estate and development services in Gulfport and its surrounding areas. CENTURY 21 J. Carter & Company will now benefit from the world-class marketing, agent learning, educational resources, technology and productivity tools provided through its affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand.

"We find the CENTURY 21 brand to be the most proven company in real estate," shared broker/owner Christina Carter Burks. "The recent brand overhaul and changes to the company's cultural identity shows that they're investing heavily in their future, and that's what we at J. Carter & Company want to be a part of."

Alongside three other established owners and top real estate professionals, Burks leads a team of 18 affiliated agents who make it their mission to put their client's needs above all.

"CENTURY 21 J. Carter & Company is an excellent example of the success in real estate a company and their agents can have when the team takes the approach of working together to deliver the very best experiences to every one of their clients," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "I'm excited to see how the company utilizes our platform and the power of our iconic brand to relentlessly work on behalf of Gulfport's home buyers and sellers to get them the best deal possible."

Not only does the team make a positive impact in their community through their real estate services, but also takes an active role volunteering for organizations, such as the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and the Salvation Army.

About CENTURY 21 J. Carter & Company

CENTURY 21 J. Carter & Company is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Gulfport and its neighboring communities. The office is located at 2408 14th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501.

CENTURY 21 J. Carter & Company is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 8,800 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide with more than 122,000 independent sales professionals.

