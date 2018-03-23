Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth

More than 300 local students each year are expected to attend and benefit from the program, which will include a curriculum focused on developing work readiness, instilling leadership skills, providing in-depth information related to career pathways in aviation and other STEM-related fields, and providing hands-on tours of Gulfstream Dallas and the Frontiers of Flight Museum.

"We hope students participating in the program will learn more about the opportunities that exist for them, whether it's building or maintaining the next generation of aircraft or developing the next breakthrough technology," said Robby Harless, vice president and general manager, Gulfstream Dallas. "We are grateful for the support from the community and our partners — the Dallas Independent School District, the State Fair of Texas and the Frontiers of Flight Museum — for making this program a reality for the Dallas area."

Launched in Savannah in 2008, the Student Leadership Program is designed to equip students with tangible skills to explore options beyond the classroom. Since its inception, more than 1,000 students have participated in the program, and more than four dozen businesses and community partners provide support. In addition to Savannah and Dallas, the program is offered in Appleton, Wisconsin, and Brunswick, Georgia.

