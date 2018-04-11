Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650

"The continued popularity and demand for the G650 affirms its position as the leader in the ultra-long-range segment," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "The aircraft amassed an impressive backlog of orders when we announced it in 2008, and that backlog is still strong today. The introduction of the G650 was a turning point — not just for Gulfstream, but for the industry as a whole. We set out to change the game and ultimately, we did just that."

The G650 is the fastest large-cabin, non-supersonic aircraft to circumnavigate the globe, having flown westbound around the world in a record-setting 41 hours and 7 minutes, claiming 22 city-pair speed records along the way.

In late 2017, the G650ER proved its performance capabilities with a worldwide record streak, setting five records in six days, including New York to Paris and Tokyo to New York. Together, the aircraft have set 70 city-pair records.

The G650 can fly up to 7,000 nautical miles/12,964 kilometers when flying at Mach 0.85. The extended-range variant, the G650ER, can fly up to 7,500 nm/13,890 km at the same long-range cruise. Both aircraft are capable of a near-supersonic maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925.

The G650 and G650ER feature highly-customizable and award-winning cabin configurations with up to four living areas, 100 percent fresh air, the lowest cabin altitude in the industry and 16 large Gulfstream panoramic windows.

The G650 also earned the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy, which is presented annually for innovation in performance, safety and efficiency of air or space vehicles.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280™, the Gulfstream G550™, the Gulfstream G500™, the Gulfstream G600™, the Gulfstream G650™ and the Gulfstream G650ER™. We invite you to visit our website for more information and photos at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulfstream-delivers-300th-g650-300628158.html

SOURCE Gulfstream

Related Links

http://www.gulfstreamnews.com

