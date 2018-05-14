Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records

On April 20, the G500 and G600 flew from Shanghai to Honolulu at an average speed of Mach 0.90. The G500 made the flight in 8 hours and 34 minutes, with the G600 arriving just one minute later at 8 hours and 35 minutes.

The next day, the two aircraft linked Pacific and Atlantic, traveling from Honolulu to Savannah, again at Mach 0.90. The G500 made the flight in 7 hours and 44 minutes, and the G600 clocked in at 7 hours and 49 minutes.

"Gulfstream customers are accustomed to flying practically anywhere in the world at record speeds, and the G500 and G600 have been doing just that as they near certification," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "Our flagship G650ER has proven itself time and again as the highest-performing aircraft in the industry, and the G500 and G600 are performing equally well in their classes, even before customer deliveries. These records showcase the real-world capabilities of these impressive aircraft."

The city-pair records are pending confirmation with the National Aeronautic Association.

In the fall of 2017, Gulfstream announced extended ranges for the G500 and G600 after both aircraft demonstrated even better performance than originally promised. The G500 can fly 5,200 nautical miles/9,630 kilometers at its long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.85 and 4,400 nm/8,149 km at the high-speed cruise of Mach 0.90. The G600 can fly 6,500 nm/12,038 km at Mach 0.85 and 5,100 nm/9,445 km at Mach 0.90.

The G500 is on track for certification this summer, with the G600 following later this year.

