Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification

"We share our customers' excitement about the G500's pending certification and entry into service," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "The work we've done over thousands of hours of testing will result in an all-new aircraft that performs with a level of maturity and reliability atypical of a clean-sheet design. The five G500s in the program are accumulating considerable flying hours, as planned, and performing extraordinarily well. The rigor and discipline of our program, which began with lab work years before our first flight, give us complete confidence that the aircraft we deliver to customers this year will surpass their exacting standards.

"The Gulfstream G600 program continues to benefit from what we've accomplished with the G500. We have had excellent results in G600 certification testing and are scheduled to begin field-performance testing this summer."

The G500 has also completed certification tests for flight into known icing and high-elevation conditions.

During F&R testing, the fourth G500 flight-test aircraft stayed aloft for a program-best 11 hours and 12 minutes, traveling 5,204 nautical miles/9,638 kilometers. The 300 hours of F&R testing required by the FAA for aircraft with new engines will ensure the G500, including its components and equipment, is reliable and functioning properly. This is done by flying the aircraft in conditions representative of normal in-service experience.

Gulfstream has been demonstrating the reliability, maturity and readiness of the G500 during a six-month world tour slated to end June 10 in Paris. So far on the tour, the G500 has logged more than 240 flying hours and over 100,300 nautical miles during 69 flights to 41 airports in 21 countries on six continents.

To date, the five G500 aircraft in the flight-test program have accumulated more than 4,955 flight hours over more than 1,355 flights.

The G600, meanwhile, recently finished collecting data that will be used by FlightSafety International to build a Level D full-motion simulator. The aircraft is currently undergoing mechanical systems certification testing. The five G600 aircraft in the flight-test program have logged more than 1,950 flight hours during more than 510 flights.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280™, the Gulfstream G550™, the Gulfstream G500™, the Gulfstream G600™, the Gulfstream G650™ and the Gulfstream G650ER™. We invite you to visit our website for more information and photos at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulfstream-g500-on-final-approach-for-type-certification-300655752.html

SOURCE Gulfstream