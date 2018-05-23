Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018

Nearly 230 Gulfstream aircraft are based in the European region, more than 170 of them large-cabin. The European fleet has grown by 15 percent since 2013.

"Gulfstream remains committed to the business aviation needs of the European region," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "We are uniquely positioned with offerings ideal for a wide range of missions — whether speeding from country to country, or continent to continent. The G500 and G600, especially, are generating strong interest in Europe, as they offer a combination of customer benefits not found in competitive aircraft, including advanced technology, unparalleled efficiency and high-speed performance.

"The G500 has been demonstrating those capabilities during its six-month world tour, racking up nearly 20 city-pair records while visiting customers across the globe. In fact, the G600 joined the G500 for a portion of its tour, and the duo established two records each in their respective weight classes during the trip."

In addition to the EBACE static display, Gulfstream will offer a range of immersive reality experiences that will highlight advanced design and safety innovation, including Virtual Flight, Paint Design, Seat Design and Cabin Experience.

Customers and pilots can experience Gulfstream's Symmetry Flight Deck™ through Virtual Flight, an interactive experience that features a pilot seat, all-new active control sidesticks and a throttle quadrant. They will also have the option of virtually exploring a G650ER cabin and experiencing the comfort of the G650ER seat with Seat Design and Cabin Experience, experimenting with a variety of configurations in the four-living-area space.

The highly customizable G500 can fly 5,200 nautical miles/9,630 kilometers at Mach 0.85 and accommodate up to 19 passengers. The G600 can fly 6,500 nm/12,038 km at Mach 0.85. Well into its flight-test program, the G500 is slated to receive U.S. Federal Aviation Administration type certification this summer, with the G600 following later this year.

