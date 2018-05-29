Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight

"It has been a busy year for the G650ER, with this impressive polar feat pushing its record total well above 70," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "It is one of the only aircraft with the high-performance capabilities required for challenging polar flights. Access to these demanding, long-range routes is invaluable for our customers."

The G650ER can fly 7,500 nm/13,890 km at Mach 0.85 and has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925. It is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines and can fly up to 19 passengers.

The city-pair record is pending approval by the National Aeronautic Association.

