Gulfstream G700 Earns FAA Certification

All-New G700 Certified with Even More Performance Enhancements

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), today announced the all-new Gulfstream G700 has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification, paving the way for customer deliveries of the most spacious aircraft in business aviation.

The G700's FAA certification also confirmed two new performance improvements, giving customers increased flexibility and airport availability: a balanced field length takeoff distance of 5,995 feet/1,827 meters and a landing distance of 3,150 ft/960 m (standard ISA day, sea level), both shorter than originally anticipated.

"We have successfully completed the most rigorous certification program in company history with the G700," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "I'd like to thank our world-class team of flight test, certification and engineering professionals, along with the many others at Gulfstream who have contributed to this accomplishment. The G700 brings a new level of performance and cabin comfort to business aviation and is doing so while meeting the highest certification standards our industry has ever seen."

In September 2023, Gulfstream announced G700 performance enhancements for range, speed and cabin altitude. The aircraft's range increased to 7,750 nautical miles/14,353 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 6,650 nm/12,316 km at Mach 0.90, gaining 250 nm/463 km at both speeds over original projections. The G700's maximum operating speed increased from Mach 0.925 to Mach 0.935, making it the fastest in the Gulfstream fleet.

Along with the range and speed increases, Gulfstream announced that the G700 cabin altitude, already the lowest in business aviation, was further reduced to 2,840 ft/866 m while flying at 41,000 ft/12,497 m, providing even more comfort for passengers. The G700 cabin also features whisper-quiet noise levels, 20 Gulfstream Panoramic Oval Windows and 100% fresh, never recirculated air.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to the FAA G700 certification team for their support," said Burns. "On behalf of Gulfstream's more than 20,000 employees worldwide, I am proud and excited to begin our G700 customer deliveries."

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $42.3 billion in revenue in 2023. More information about Gulfstream is available at www.gulfstream.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

