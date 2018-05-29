Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards

"This recognition speaks to the creativity, craftsmanship, quality and customer-centric design focus inherent throughout the Gulfstream product line," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "The Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600 showcase our ongoing commitment to a high-quality customer experience that is tailored precisely for our customers' productivity, comfort and design aesthetic. I am incredibly proud of our very talented team for winning these awards."

The fully outfitted G600 test aircraft earned the Private Jet Design award for its three-living-area cabin with crew rest, which demonstrates the flexibility that is part of the Gulfstream design DNA. A central focus of the winning G600 design is the mirrored mid-cabin bulkhead, a literal reflection of the customer experience and cabin versatility. Reflection continues in subtle ways, from the layered, mixed grain on the mocca oak veneer that catches the light with understated elegance to the geometric carpet pattern that mimics the herringbone design of the seats' perforated and quilted inserts. The four-living-area G650ER won the same award in 2017.

Gulfstream's mission-specific seating, created for the G500 and G600, took home the seating award in the Product Category. The seat styles feature three design aesthetics, Sport, Classic and Minimalist, that serve as starting points for customization. The seating was created in Gulfstream's Research and Development Center, where industrial and interior designers, the engineering team and upholstery shop collaborated on the aesthetics, ergonomics and functionality that led to the final design.

The Classic seat aesthetic offers an elegant design with mid-level bolstering that creates a blend of strong support and generous freedom of movement.

Sport provides robust bolstering that evokes high-performance standards and is ideal for long periods of sitting. The Sport seat includes a contoured mattress insert for berthing.

The Minimalist seat provides the least amount of bolstering in favor of a comfortable conversion to berthing for the passenger who desires a greater focus on the sleeping surface for long-range flights.

The individual tailoring of all three seat styles starts with additional design details such as quilted inserts; decorative stitching; seat arm accents in leather, fabric, veneer or lacquer; and Gulfstream's wide variety of fine leathers and upholstery, all custom-crafted for each aircraft.

The G600 interior and seats have been tested as part of Gulfstream's rigorous flight-test programs for the G500 and G600 to ensure the aircraft perform as they should long before customer deliveries, which are expected later this year and in 2019, respectively.

