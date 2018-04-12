Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity

"Our success with Jet ConneX is a prime example of both our customer service and our technical expertise," said Derek Zimmerman, president, Gulfstream Product Support. "We invested engineering and material resources into securing supplemental type certificates that would allow us to efficiently incorporate this technology on our aircraft. Additionally, we conducted a thorough in-service evaluation to ensure our application of Jet ConneX would exceed our customers' expectations, and it has. We now average about 8-10 installs a month.

"It was well worth the investment to make the world's finest aviation experience even better for our customers."

The company's new offering for customers, Connectivity Service, establishes Gulfstream as the single source for equipment; service networks, including Jet ConneX; and technical support.

Jet ConneX, which has been certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency, transmits at speeds up to 15 megabits per second, which is comparable to service in offices and homes. Its coverage is worldwide, except for the polar regions, and reliable over land and water and through all phases of flight.

Jet ConneX supports several applications on Gulfstream aircraft, including:

Real-time TV

High-speed broadband internet access

FaceTime calls and live chats

Multiple VPN sessions with large file transfers

Jet ConneX is available for the flagship Gulfstream G650ER, the Gulfstream G650, Gulfstream G550 and the all-new Gulfstream G500 and Gulfstream G600. Jet ConneX will be available for the Gulfstream G450. Gulfstream is pursuing similar advanced connectivity solutions for the Gulfstream G280 and other aircraft models.

Gulfstream installs Jet ConneX for new aircraft at completion centers in Savannah; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Long Beach, California. For in-service aircraft, Gulfstream can complete the installation at its company-owned service centers in Appleton; Brunswick, Georgia; Dallas; Las Vegas; Long Beach; Savannah; Westfield, Massachusetts; and Luton, England.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), designs, develops, manufactures, markets, services and supports the world's most technologically advanced business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,800 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958. To meet the diverse transportation needs of the future, Gulfstream offers a comprehensive fleet of aircraft, comprising the Gulfstream G280™, the Gulfstream G550™, the Gulfstream G500™, the Gulfstream G600™, the Gulfstream G650™ and the Gulfstream G650ER™. We invite you to visit our website for more information and photos at www.gulfstreamnews.com.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.generaldynamics.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulfstream-leads-industry-in-cabin-connectivity-300628981.html

SOURCE Gulfstream

Related Links

http://www.gulfstreamnews.com

