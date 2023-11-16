Gulfstream Mergers & Acquisitions Expands Presence with New Office Location in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Mergers & Acquisitions, a leading middle-market global investment banking firm specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic advisory services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas. With current locations on the east coast in Charlotte, NC, Miami, FL, Philadelphia, PA and Nashville, TN, this expansion marks a significant milestone for Gulfstream as it strengthens its presence in the Southwest USA centered around the thriving business landscape of Dallas, Texas.

The new office, strategically located at 1341 West Mockingbird Lane, 600W, Dallas, Texas 75247, will serve as a hub for Gulfstream's operations in the region, enabling the firm to better cater to the needs of its clients in Texas and beyond. With this expansion, Gulfstream aims to capitalize on the robust economic growth and business opportunities that Dallas offers, further solidifying its position as a trusted advisor in the mergers and acquisitions space. Dallas, known for its vibrant business community and entrepreneurial spirit, provides an ideal environment for Gulfstream to connect with local businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors.

The new office will be led by Neil Boyles, who possesses deep industry knowledge and a proven track record in executing successful transactions across various sectors. "We are thrilled to establish a physical presence in Dallas, a city renowned for its dynamic business ecosystem," said Jim Kniffen, President of Gulfstream Mergers & Acquisitions. "This strategic move aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and further expanding our reach in key markets. We look forward to collaborating with local businesses and contributing to the growth and success of the Dallas business community and beyond." Gulfstream's Dallas office will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including mergers and acquisitions, sell side advisory, valuations, and exit planning.

The firm's team of seasoned professionals will work closely with clients to develop tailored strategies that drive value and achieve their business objectives.

About Gulfstream Mergers & Acquisitions: Gulfstream Mergers & Acquisitions is a leading global investment banking firm specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic advisory services. With a team of experienced professionals and a global network of partners, Gulfstream provides comprehensive solutions to clients across various industries. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional service, strategic insights, and innovative solutions that help clients achieve their financial and strategic goals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

James Watson, Director of Client Development, [email protected], 704-892-5151

For more information about Gulfstream Mergers & Acquisitions, please visit: Gulfstreammergers.com.

SOURCE Gulfstream Mergers & Acquisitions